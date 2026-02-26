According to reports, Liverpool have made an ‘unbeatable offer’ for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, but a deal is incredibly unlikely.

Camavinga is one of those players who is always linked with a move to the Premier League but will likely never play in England.

Liverpool were in the running to sign him as he made waves at boyhood club Rennes, though Real Madrid won the race to sign him for around £28m in 2021.

The 23-year-old has racked up 210 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions over the past five seasons, with his versatility proving useful as he has operated at centre-midfield and full-back.

Despite this, Camavinga’s name is often brought up as a possible sale for Real Madrid, with the well-known admiration of his talents from Premier League clubs used to fabricate transfer reports.

Speaking of which, a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes says Real Madrid have ‘received an unbeatable offer’ from Liverpool for Camavinga, with this alleged proposal worth around 100 million euros.

The report adds:

‘At Real Madrid, the decision is not easy. On the one hand, the Frenchman was considered for years a strategic piece for the present and future of the team. On the other, his recent inconsistency has raised some doubts about his definitive consolidation as a leader in midfield. ‘Accepting €100 million would allow the club to strengthen other key positions or make a signing with a greater immediate impact. Furthermore, internal competition in midfield is fierce, which has reduced his playing time at various points this season.’

Thankfully, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is here to make sense of the nonsense and has shut down speculation suggesting Camavinga and/or Aurelien Tchouameni could leave Real Madrid in the near future.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have been many links between Tchouameni and Chelsea in recent days.

“But again, I’m answering the question as I did with Barcelona and Man United. Do I expect Chelsea to try to do something in midfield? I think it’s a possibility, because Chelsea already looked at midfielders in the January transfer window.

“But Tchouameni, first of all, is a crucial player for Real Madrid. Second, he’s on a very big salary. He’s considered a crucial player at Madrid. So I don’t think this is an easy deal at all.

“And also at the moment with Chelsea, there is nothing really strong or concrete in terms of talks or negotiations. At the moment everything is quiet around Tchouameni.

“I also saw someone saying Eduardo Camavinga would be the perfect replacement for Casemiro. Yes, but these are fantastic players. Real Madrid, I don’t think they have any intention to change their plans in midfield. They would eventually add a player in midfield, not let one go.

“So at this stage this is the reality. Still a long time before the summer. If something happens with Tchouameni, with Camavinga, and also with Real Madrid incoming in midfield, we will for sure let you know.”

