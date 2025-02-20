Liverpool ‘loser’ Darwin Nunez breaks silence after Arne Slot slams ‘behaviour’ vs Aston Villa

Darwin Nunez has apologised to the fans in an emotional message after Liverpool drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Nunez was guilty of missing an open goal late in the game, firing over after being presented with a great opportunity after good work from Dominik Szoboszlai.

It would have decided the game and now their lead is eight points ahead of second-place Arsenal ahead of a clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Following the game, Nunez was seen smiling while the players all shook hands which angered fans, and it also touched a nerve with the Liverpool boss.

“A miss that I can accept,” said Slot. “What is harder to accept, his behaviour after the chance. That miss is got too much in his head where he is the usual Darwin that works his a** off.

“I think he was too disappointed after missing that chance. There’s one player in the dressing room who feels quite down and I think you know who that is.

“They are all very disappointed but it is normal that when a player misses a chance like this that they would be more disappointed.”

What was interesting to note was Slot asking the assistant referee whether Nunez was offside seconds after missing the chance, perhaps hoping that the flag would save him a difficult conversation.

Nunez then posted to social media a picture of him celebrating one of his two goals against Brentford last month with a defiant message: “I was not the best three weeks ago nor am I the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You will never see me throw in the towel. I will give it my all until the last day I am here in Liverpool. Resilience!”

Interestingly, he had posted another caption which was taken down which read: “Two or three weeks ago, Darwin was the best, Darwin gave us three points, but yesterday I had the bad luck of missing a goal and now I am once again the “worst” and the loser.”

Nunez linked with Liverpool exit; Saudi mentioned

The Uruguayan looks to be the most expendable figure in attack, with Diogo Jota the first-choice forward and given that Slot has used Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz there, his days could potentially be numbered in what is his third season.

One potential exit option could come in the form of a swap deal with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak; the Swedish international is a highly sought-after forward in great goalscoring form across the past few years who could elevate Liverpool as a side – but he would cost an incredible fee.

Another option could be the Saudi Pro League; Nunez joked in an interview with Diaz that he wanted the Saudi money but there has been official news of bids that were rejected by the club in January.

Despite being loved for his work rate and jovial moments, Nunez’s record of 39 goals in 131 games isn’t a great return for someone who cost around £85million in 2022.