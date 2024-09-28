Liverpool ‘lost concentration’ but Gravenberch feels they’ll ‘always’ be in top four

Ryan Gravenberch feels Liverpool “lost concentration” in their victory over Wolves and “have to get better”, but the club “always has to be” in the top four.

Liverpool have reached the summit of the Premier League table after six games. Their win over Wolves, after Manchester City had drawn with Newcastle, but the Reds one point ahead of the Citizens.

It’s the fifth win of Liverpool’s season in the league, and they’ve lost just once, against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds opened the scoring in their latest win right at the back end of the first-half, through Ibrahima Konate, before Wolves pulled one back in the 56th minute. It took a Mohamed Salah penalty five minutes later for Liverpool to secure the three points.

After the game, midfield man Gravenberch, who played the full 90 minutes, felt the Reds could have done better to stay focussed throughout the game, but he feels the top-four hunt is well and truly on.

“Yeah I think we lost a lot of concentration, myself included. We won but we have to learn from what we missed today. We have to get better,” he said.

“This season I wanted to show myself again and I am really happy. He put me in the starting 11 and gave me a lot of confidence.

“I think a team like Liverpool always has to be in the top four. We keep pushing but it’s still really early.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Newcastle: Romano reveals ‘optimistic’ Gordon update amid claim he’d be Liverpool’s ‘fourth choice’

👉 Gakpo, Nkunku, Sterling among the Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea backups to shine in Carabao Cup

👉 Big Weekend: Man United v Tottenham, Man City, McKenna, Diaz, German title clash

Gravenberch has played a deeper role under Arne Slot than he is used to, and has taken to the position very well. The Dutchman has played the full 90 minutes in every league game this season.

Against Wolves, he gained a 7.7 rating from FotMob, which was bettered by only three of his Liverpool team-mates, including goalscorers Salah and Konate.

READ MORE: Liverpool tipped to unite elite Prem pair as Reds icon stay ‘will happen’ and star signing on cards