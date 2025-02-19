Liverpool star ‘offers himself’ to Barcelona as proactive Reds ‘ask’ about Real Madrid star

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has offered his services to La Liga giants Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds took a cautious approach to the January transfer market with Arne Slot’s side ready to make a move if a good opportunity arose but in the end nothing materialised.

Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the latter returning to Valencia on loan, remain the only signings Liverpool have made since Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of last season.

And Liverpool are doing well regardless, with Slot leading his side to top spot in the Premier League table and seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

His first season in charge could not have gone much better for Slot but he has had to deal with some off-field issues, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

But Liverpool are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window, while more players could also look to leave in the summer transfer window.

El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez claims that Reds winger Diaz has “offered himself” to Catalan giants Barcelona as he looks to leave Anfield.

The journalist told El Chiringuito: “Luis Diaz has offered himself to Barcelona. His agents have told Deco that he is open to arriving in the summer.”

And Liverpool have made their own moves as they look to cover themselves for potential attacking departures with the Reds one of three clubs interested in signing Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that the Turkey international ‘has not found the desired continuity at the white team and seems to be willing to look for new horizons in search of greater opportunities on the pitch’.

As well as Bayern Munich and Manchester United, it is claimed that Liverpool are interested in bringing the 19-year-old to the Premier League and have ‘asked’ about the Real Madrid youngster.

The report adds: ‘One of the teams most interested in signing Guler is Liverpool . The Anfield club already tried to sign him when he was still at Fenerbahçe, but in the end it was Real Madrid who managed to convince him to join the Santiago Bernabeu.

‘Now, the Reds see a new opportunity to incorporate him into their squad and reinforce their midfield with a player with great potential.’

One player who has struggled for goals for Liverpool this season is Darwin Nunez with the Uruguayan out of favour under Slot.

And former Premier League player Gus Poyet has been disappointed that Nunez has not managed to push on this season.

Poyet told Makthavare: “I thought that this season would be Darwin Nunez’ season, but it hasn’t happened again yet. He hasn’t been able to cement himself as a starter every week for Liverpool up until this point. I think that there must be tactical reasons why Arne Slot isn’t playing him week in, week out.

“If Nunez was their top scorer, the manager would have no choice but to play him. Perhaps it’s down to what he’s looking for from his forwards; maybe he favours Diogo Jota in some circumstances because he offers something different.

“The problem is, in order to show that you’re good enough to start every week, you need to be given the opportunity. Liverpool are doing very well at the moment, so Slot has no reason to change things – Mohamed Salah has 23 goals and 14 assists!”