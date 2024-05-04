Liverpool ‘lurking’ around €60m star as Juventus ‘threaten’ to hijack blockbuster deal

Liverpool are still in the hunt for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, but Juventus are reportedly ready to ‘threaten’ the Reds by accelerating their interest in the midfielder.

With Arne Slot looking increasingly likely to become the new Liverpool manager, the Reds are expected to have a busy summer transfer window.

Strengthening the midfield is seemingly high on the agenda for Liverpool this summer and they have picked up their interest in Koopmeiners once again.

It’s no secret that the Reds hold an interest in the Dutch midfielder as reports from earlier this year claimed that the Premier League side are interested.

“Teun Koopmeiners would be an unbelievable addition to the Premier League,” Transfer journalist Dean Jones told Give Me Sport in March.

“There is long-standing interest in him from Newcastle. While that evaporated, the club now really gaining traction with a move for him are Liverpool.

“I do think there is a slot there at Liverpool that they might look towards filling and if they got Koopmeiners, their potential would be pretty devastating.”

Now according to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are still ‘lurking’ around the Dutch midfielder, although they face serious competition from Juventus who have been urged to ‘accelerate’ their own interest.

The report claims that Juventus are ready to ‘threaten’ Liverpool’s interest in the 26-year-old who is deemed to be worth around €60m (£51.5m).

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is well aware of the speculation surrounding the midfielder and he recently took a swipe at the clubs who have looked to unsettle the Dutch star.

“He [Koopmeiners] is playing with Atalanta and is also playing very well. Atalanta are in three competitions, we hope to be in everything in the next month too,” Gasperini told reporters.

“It is clear that in this period of the season, there may be clubs less involved in the cups and therefore these rumours are fuelled because other teams have little to do and maybe they wonder if it’s right that Atalanta are in the cup quarter-finals, so these things come out.”

