‘Cry at home’ – Liverpool star Mac Allister fires dig at Romero after loss to Tottenham

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has aimed a dig at compatriot Cristian Romero after the Reds lost 2-1 to Tottenham on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men saw their unbeaten start to the Premier League season end in north London as Joel Matip’s own goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave Spurs victory.

Liverpool had gone so close to a point after seeing Curtis Jones’ booking upgraded to red midway through the first half after his challenge was reviewed by VAR.

Son Heung-min soon broke the deadlock only for the Reds to equalise through Cody Gakpo, whose half-time replacement Diogo Jota was sent off in the 69th minute for two yellows.

But the main talking point was how Luis Diaz’s opener was wrongly ruled out for offside due to what the Professional Game Match Officials Limited called a “significant human error” by VAR Darren England.

It has proved a valuable three points for Tottenham – who moved to within a point of leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table – and Romero has delighted with the result after the match.

READ MORE: Spurs vs Liverpool controversy shows VAR has ‘got to go’; redefining Ange-ball, Man Utd are ‘utter cr*p’

Romero wrote on Instagram: “This team has great spirit, great heart. always like this, all together @spursofficial”

Before Argentina team-mate Mac Allister, who was obviously less than impressed by the officiating, replied: “Normal when you have 12 players.”

And then Romero fired back: “Cry at home.”

On the PGMOL statement, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “Who does that help now? We had that situation in the Wolves-Man United game. Did Wolves get the points? No,” Klopp reflected when informed of the PGMOL statement.

“We will not get points for it so it doesn’t help. Nobody expects 100 per cent right decisions on field but we all thought when VAR comes in that it might make things easier.

“I don’t know why the people…are they that much under pressure? Today the decision was made really quick I would say for that goal. It changed the momentum of the game, so that’s how it is.”

Klopp added: “I told the boys after the game I am super proud and especially with 10 men they were really good. They did everything that is necessary and on top of that we were courageous.

“I don’t think there is anything to say about the offside goal. I knew at half-time.

“In the first moment I thought it was clear offside but then it is right to think they have a better view and at half-time we knew with normal pictures. Easy to see, no offside.

“But I am pretty sure whoever did make that decision did not make it on purpose. It didn’t take extremely long to come to the conclusion, that is a bit strange, but someone else has to clarify that.”