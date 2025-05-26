Liverpool star ‘keen to join Real Madrid’ after Xabi Alonso demands transfer of second Reds player

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister wants to join La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are in a strong position to keep all of their star players ahead of next season after winning the Premier League and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

As well as that, Liverpool are clearly making huge moves in the transfer market with deals for Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez all lined up and proceeding.

Frimpong passed his medical last week, while Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Wirtz is the subject of a bid in excess of €100m from the Reds and Bournemouth defender Kerkez has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side are losing one player in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is leaving Liverpool on a free transfer to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

Real Madrid, despite a poor season by their standards, are still a major pull for any player in world football and now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool legend Alonso wants to bring Mac Allister to the Bernabeu.

Alonso, who guided Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title in 2024, has been unveiled as the new Real Madrid head coach and it’s understood he believes that Mac Allister is the signing that ‘will win the Champions League’ for Los Blancos next term.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has ‘conveyed to the sporting directors his desire to have the Argentine midfielder as a cornerstone of the new European project.’

Mac Allister ‘has been closely monitored by the future Real Madrid manager’s coaching staff’ and Alonso believes ‘his profile would fit perfectly’ in the style of play he is looking to implement.

The Liverpool star is ‘fully willing to change teams if the opportunity to wear the shirt of Europe’s most successful club arises’ and Mac Allister is ‘keen to join Real Madrid, aware that the leap to the elite could happen now’.

It is understood that although there ‘have been no official moves yet, talks could begin as soon as the summer window opens’ as the Argentina midfielder gets Alonso’s ‘blessing’.

Giving his first words as the new Real Madrid head coach at their Valdebebas training ground on Monday, Alonso said: “It’s the start of an era.”

He added: “The Real Madrid fans are excited to begin this new era, to grow, and to make the history of this club even greater.

“It’s a special day. It’s a day I will have marked in my calendar for life. I am very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home.”

Alonso continued: “We have fantastic players, we have a team that has a lot of potential, [capable of] a very good present and a very good future.

“That gives me a lot of reason to come here with a lot of energy and a lot of hope that I can get the best out of all the players and build a great team.

“[I have] the conviction that we can achieve big things, worthy of Real Madrid, worthy of all these European Cups, of all these accomplishments made over so many years.

“I want a team that transmits emotion, energy, ambitious play and connects with the fans.”