Real Madrid licking lips as ‘angry’ Liverpool star’s ‘upset’ could lead him into Alonso’s arms

Alexis Mac Allister is ‘very upset’ at Liverpool for selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich this summer in a boost to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Reds have already made six new signings in the summer transfer window with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong headlining the new additions.

Liverpool are throwing their weight behind Arne Slot in the summer transfer market after the Dutchman won the Premieer League title in his first season.

After providing some early big-name incomings, Liverpool allowed Diaz to leave for Bayern Munich in a deal worth £65.5m, while Darwin Nunez, Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate are among other players linked with moves away from Anfield.

One player Liverpool will have no intention of selling this summer or anytime soon is Mac Allister with the Argentina international a key part of Slot’s midfield going foward.

However, Spanish website Defensa Central claim that ‘Real Madrid’s sporting directors are aware that Liverpool could part ways with some of its key players’.

The departure of Diaz ‘has not pleased everyone in the Red locker room’ especially ‘angry’ Mac Allister with the Argentina star ‘very upset with the sale’ of the winger who ‘he considered his brother at Liverpool’.

Defensa Central adds: ‘This is a source of irritation that could even make him reconsider his future, as he will now have to work to make Florian Wirtz shine, something he is not very excited about, and this could help force him to leave Anfield to wear white.

‘Furthermore, Xabi Alonso would be delighted with the possibility of having Alexis Mac Allister, who is very much to his liking and who would give a significant leap in quality to the Real Madrid midfield.’

After winning the Premier League title in Slot’s first season as coach, Mac Allister hinted that he has more dreams to fulfill at Anfield in the future.

He said: “I didn’t feel that we were going to win the league as easily as we did, because we are in a process that is just getting started. For many, it was a big change. The coach and the team know that we can continue to improve, and hopefully this is the beginning of something great.

“Many people didn’t believe in us, but we proved ourselves day after day from the start of the season. We got the results and we trusted the coach. Plus, the team is full of great players, and the results help a lot.”

Mac Allister added: “The goal against Tottenham is the most important goal of my career. I don’t know if it’s the best I’ve ever scored, but it’s definitely the most important. I’m happy with the season I’ve had. I think I’m in the best moment of my career and I can show in this great club what I can do.

“But I always said that I depend a lot on my team, I met players who helped me a lot in my game. We are nothing without our teammates. I’m going through a great moment. Since I arrived, it’s been a time of great pride. I’ve always fought and worked for this…Luckily, I have good numbers.”