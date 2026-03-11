Liverpool star ‘wants to leave’ as Romano gives update on Man Utd link; asking price is revealed

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is ready reportedly ready to leave Anfield in the summer as Fabrizio Romano brings an update on interest from Man Utd.

The Reds have been in disappointing form this season with Arne Slot’s side sixth in the Premier League after winning the title last season.

Liverpool also struggled against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night as the Reds were beaten 1-0 by an early Mario Lemina goal.

Lots of Liverpool players have been underperforming this season, including Mac Allister, and there have been claims that several players could be on the move in the summer.

Mac Allister has reportedly been attracting interest from Real Madrid, who could appoint Jurgen Klopp as their next manager, and Liverpool’s arch-rivals Man Utd.

Man Utd are desperate for new midfielders and now reports in Spain are claiming that Mac Allister ‘wants to leave Liverpool’ in the summer transfer window.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool knows that keeping a player against his will is a futile endeavour that usually ends up disrupting the dressing room harmony in the short term. Therefore, the sporting director has already set his price at around €60 million for any interested external club.

‘Alexis Mac Allister is under contract until the summer of 2028, giving the British club a strong negotiating position. However, the midfielder’s desire for a change of scenery appears to be the main driving force behind accelerating talks during the upcoming summer transfer window.’

Real Madrid are ‘closely monitoring his progress’ while French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with an interest by the Spanish reports.

There have been claims that Man Utd are weighing up a potential move too and transfer expert Romano has revealed the latest on those rumours.

“I think the player has been very honest in his press conference. When asked about his contract, Alexis Mac Allister said they are not in contract talks with Liverpool, and that is the reality. But he also said they are not in a rush and that he is very happy at Liverpool.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There is no problem between Mac Allister and Liverpool. The point is that Liverpool are going step by step with the contracts. They are talking with Ibrahima Konate but there is still no final agreement. They are also talking with Dominik Szoboszlai and, as I reported, they extended Ryan Gravenberch’s contract a few days ago on important terms.

“So Liverpool are moving step by step. At the moment with Mac Allister nothing is imminent and nothing is close. He is aware of Liverpool’s interest in opening negotiations in the next months, but at the moment there is nothing concrete or advanced.

“There were stories about Manchester United and Mac Allister in England in February, but as I already said at that stage I’m not aware of anything concrete. United will sign midfielders, but the situation with Mac Allister is still quiet.

“Remember he is under contract until 2028 at Liverpool, so when he says they are not in a rush it is also the reality. At some point they will talk, but it is not something urgent for both sides.”