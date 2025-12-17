According to reports, four Liverpool players have a ‘main character energy’ problem, while one summer signing has ‘taken criticism personally’.

Liverpool have endured a turbulent few months on and off the pitch since winning their 20th Premier League title at the end of last season.

The Reds were comfortably the best team in the Premier League last term, but club chiefs still decided to sanction a significant squad overhaul in the summer.

Head coach Arne Slot was heavily backed to build his own team as over £400m were spent on signings, while they offloaded some players who were not fancied by the Dutchman.

However, it is now clear that the Reds made too many changes in a single window as they have lacked cohesion and have become ineffective in most positions this term.

Hugo Ekitike is their only signing who has hit the ground running, while most of their other key players have been nowhere near as good as they were last season.

This includes Mohamed Salah, who has become a problem for Liverpool following his remarkable outburst against Slot and the club.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have also had slow starts at Anfield, with Liverpool’s attack not as effective as it could be.

Now, a report from The Athletic claims this could be due to the ‘main character energy’ possessed by Salah, Isak, Wirtz and Cody Gakpo.

The report claims: ‘Those familiar with Liverpool’s squad, speaking anonymously to protect relationships, talk about a “main character energy” within the attacking ranks now as Salah, Wirtz (who are stationed next to each other in the changing room), Ekitike, and Gakpo all have reasons to require validation in an expensively assembled team.

‘When Liverpool’s on-field crisis was at its peak, there was a feeling among some players that the team had become a group of individuals.’

The same report has also shed light on Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool, with the attacking midfielder ‘disappointed’ at his performances this term.

It is also noted that he has ‘taken criticism personally’ as he tries to ‘find his place within a squad of many new faces’.

Earlier this week, former Liverpool star Dean Saunders has questioned Slot’s decision to back Wirtz and Gakpo over Salah.

“As a player, I can put myself in Isak’s shoes because I went to Liverpool for a big transfer fee. And I understand the pressure he and Wirtz are under.

“But I can also relate to Slot as a manager, and I looked at Liverpool’s recent lineup without Salah and saw Gakpo starting. Is he better than Salah? Has Wirtz done better than Salah?

“Three months ago, I said he was the best player in the world when they won the league. Since then, he’s lost Trent Alexander-Arnold and his disguised passing, which is the best in the world.

“Salah would get in behind the left backs he faced, even though they knew what he wanted to do because they couldn’t read Trent’s passing or van Dijk’s diagonals.”

“Right now, the front three isn’t working hard enough. It’s simple. They’re all talented players, but unless there’s a combined work rate, they’ll keep struggling.

“I’d also warn Wirtz not to expect to be a loose number ten who doesn’t have to dig in when we lose the ball. You’re playing for Liverpool. We don’t carry anyone. If you don’t want to work hard, go and play for someone else. They’ve got to learn quickly. The team that wins the league is the team that wins the ball back quickly.”