According to reports, Liverpool are planning to make a ‘major’ signing to further bolster their centre-back department after landing Jeremy Jacquet.

After winning their 20th Premier League title at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, Liverpool made a statement in the summer transfer window by investing over £400m on signings.

This massive outlay has since been proven to be misguided, with Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz arguably their only recent signings to be successful this season.

The poor form of their other signings and key players have contributed to Liverpool’s dramatic decline this season, with Arne Slot‘s side making a weak attempt at defending their Premier League title.

Liverpool’s results and performances this season have made it clear that there are several glaring holes in Slot’s squad, with this particularly the case at centre-back.

Missing out on Marc Guehi was a blow, but Liverpool have been further impacted by the injury to summer signing Giovanni Leoni, while Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have underperformed.

The Reds have already taken steps to fix this problem, with an agreement struck with Ligue Un side Rennes over signing Jacquet ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea for around £60m.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool’s ‘next major’ signing ‘to follow’ Jacquet will be another centre-back.

The report claims:

‘Liverpool are set to add another “major” centre-back signing to their ranks alongside Jeremy Jacquet this summer, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The Reds’ recruitment team feel that the squad has an imbalance at the centre of the backline, and they are hopeful of being able to adequately address that issue ahead of next season.’

Naturally, Liverpool are being linked with several potential centre-back options ahead of the summer, but former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger won’t be heading to Anfield.

The veteran defender is nearing the end of his current contract with Real Madrid and is expected to leave on a free transfer upon the end of this season.

One option for Rudiger ahead of next season is to return to the Premier League, but another report from Football Insider claims Liverpool’s ‘transfer plan’ is not to sign the Spurs target.

The report claims: ‘The Reds have lacked depth at the centre of their backline this season, but it is understood that the 33-year-old is seen as being too old for them at this stage of their project.

‘Tottenham have also been heavily linked with a move for Rudiger of late, and sources have now indicated that they would be hugely keen to add his experience to their rearguard.’