Liverpool make £40m ‘offer’ to sign Barcelona star after ‘express request’ from Iraola

Liverpool have made an ‘offer’ to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as they look to add to Andoni Iraola’s attack, according to reports.

The Reds have so far completed a deal to sign young winger Victor Munoz from Spanish side Osasuna, while French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has finally completed his long-anticipated transfer from Rennes.

Liverpool are looking to add at least one more attacker after they announced in March that Mohamed Salah is leaving this summer to pursue a new challenge.

The Reds made RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande their top target but widespread reports last month claimed the Ivory Coast international had chosen Paris Saint-Germain over Liverpool.

Liverpool still have a list of attackers on their mind with The Athletic‘s James Pearce revealing earlier this month that the Reds have four alternatives on their list.

Pearce stated: ‘There was always an acceptance at Liverpool that getting most of their business done early was unrealistic this time around because of the World Cup and Iraola’s need to assess the talent he’s inherited. Pre-season starts at Kirkby on July 14.’

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He added: ‘PSG’s France international Bradley Barcola is admired by Liverpool, while Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, Said El Mala of Koln and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo feature on a list of possible alternatives.’

The latest player to be linked with a potential move to Anfield is former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal for Spain in their World Cup final win over Argentina.

Torres, who has played mainly as a central forward for Barcelona, can play off both wings and now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have made an ‘offer’ to sign the Spain international.

The potential signing of the World Cup winner is at the ‘express request’ of compatriot Iraola, who is the new head coach at Liverpool, ‘although it seems he would be more inclined to reunite with Luis Enrique if he were to leave Barça’.

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Reacting to Spain beating Argentina in the World Cup final Torres insisted “destiny was written”, he said: “I think in the end the goal came from 47m people [approximately the population of Spain], not just those of us that are here.

“Today destiny was written, it was made for us to win. We’re far from our people today but we tried to be as close as possible to them.

“Finals are hard. When you have [Lionel] Messi on the opposing team, you do get worried but we always backed ourselves and tried to show our football and I think we managed to do it once again.”

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