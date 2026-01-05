Liverpool make ‘final decision’ to sack Arne Slot ‘this week’ after disappointing Fulham draw

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sack Arne Slot this week after another disappointing result in the Premier League against Fulham on Sunday.

The Reds came from a goal down to lead Fulham 2-1 on Sunday afternoon but a Harrison Reed thunderbolt from outside the area equalised for the hosts in injury time.

It was another frustrating match for Liverpool, who thought they had won it in the fourth minute of second-half injury time when Cody Gakpo scored to give them the lead.

James Pearce of The Athletic, who has been covering Liverpool for years, insists there ‘biggest problem is that they are grappling with an identity crisis’ with a growing lack of ‘spark and guile’ in their performances.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League, which would give them qualification for next season’s Champions League – but the Reds are 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal and just seven points ahead of 14th-placed Crystal Palace.

The Palace draw means Slot’s side have won just ten of their 20 Premier League matches this term and now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool ‘are going to sack’ the Dutchman.

READ: Liverpool should sack ‘insufferable egotist’ Slot for ‘entertaining’ Rodgers as ‘featherweight’ slammed

Slot ‘will not continue as Liverpool manager beyond this week’ as the Reds make their ‘final decision’ with the club ‘preparing for his departure after a season that has fallen far short of initial expectations’.

The report adds: ‘The club demands not only results, but also an ambitious and competitive approach every matchday. The 14-point gap to league leaders Arsenal has been a decisive factor. For the board, this gap is unacceptable after the significant investment made last summer.’

The report continues: ‘Arne Slot’s departure will immediately set Liverpool’s machinery in motion. At Anfield, they are already analysing potential candidates to rebuild the project in the short term. The objective is clear: to regain competitiveness in the Premier League and prevent the season from descending into an even greater failure. The new manager will face an immediate challenge with no time to adjust.’

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

* Liverpool unbeaten run intact but unconvincing as Reed wondergoal denies Gakpo the glory

* Carragher compares ‘mad’ Liverpool player to Darwin Nunez: ‘There’s no thought process’

* ‘Now he might go to Liverpool’ – Truth emerges as Reds branded ‘frontrunners’ for Ecuador star



Speaking after the draw against Fulham, Slot bemoaned: “So many points have disappeared for us. Of course it is frustrating. We rely throughout the whole season on luck and bad luck, and that is something we have to improve, that a shot in the last minute doesn’t lead to us losing points, and that is what we are trying. We haven’t done that yet.”

Referencing those comments, former striker Gary Lineker said on The Rest Is Football: “I think what he’s saying there is that basically they’re not playing well enough to guarantee victories like they were last season.”

Shearer replied: “That is true. That’s the top and bottom of it. They’re nowhere near as good as they were last year and they’re being punished.”