Liverpool include Slot starter in ‘huge offer’ for ex-Prem star to replace ‘yesterday’s man’

Michael Olise has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have submitted a ‘huge offer’ for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as they look to replace Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The Reds could finally see Salah depart Anfield in the summer transfer window as rumours of interest from Saudi Arabia and the United States continue to build.

Salah complained that he’d been thrown under the bus by Liverpool in December, during a run of bad form, as he was left on the bench for some games by Arne Slot.

The Egpytian also hinted that his relationship with Slot was non-existent and, although they reportedly agreed to play nice until the end of the season, it seems like the summer could be a natural end to Salah’s time at Liverpool.

A recent report claimed that Liverpool are not contemplating Salah leaving on a free transfer in less than 18 months, making a transfer in the summer ‘increasingly likely’.

There have been numerous wingers linked as potential replacements for Salah over the summer but Bayern Munich’s Olise is a name that keeps cropping up.

And now Spanish website Fichajes, who don’t seem to have the best track record on rumours, insist that Liverpool have ‘made a huge offer’ to sign Olise ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Liverpool recruitment team are convinced that ‘his style would fit perfectly’ into their side and the France international is their ‘favorite to replace’ Salah.

It is understood that the ‘figures being discussed are around €200m (£175m)’ with the Bundesliga champions having ‘no need to sell and considers Olise a key player’.

One option for Liverpool to reduce the fee is to include Cody Gakpo, who has been criticised this season, in the deal for Olise.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool’s plan could involve structuring a mixed deal: cash plus the transfer of Gakpo. This way, they would reduce the direct outlay and offer Bayern a player who can contribute immediately to their attacking rotation.

‘Gakpo, with experience in the Premier League and international tournaments, would bring depth and versatility to Bayern’s attack. For Liverpool, including him in the deal would allow them to approach Bayern’s financial demands without drastically compromising their budget.’

Salah has been declared as “yesterday’s man” by former Liverpool winger Mark Kennedy and he thinks the Egpyt international’s “ball retention is really, really poor”.

Kennedy told talkSPORT: “I am going to be controversial here. When I look at Salah’s stats last year, they’re absolutely phenomenal.

“But every time I watch Liverpool, I never liked Salah. I think his ball retention is really, really poor. He gives up a lot of possession, and I’ve been really vocal when I speak to people about Salah this year.

“I am a Liverpool fan, I am a big fan of Salah, I think he’s amazing, but I think he’s yesterday’s man.

“I am not surprised by his performances this year because I’ve actually been saying it for a long time.

“I think that has affected Liverpool because when you look at what Liverpool have lost from last year, they’ve lost a huge amount of goals.

“Salah got 29 in the Premier League last year, he’s got four.

“Then you look at Salah’s behaviour and his comments…

“While he may have a point, it just doesn’t help anybody, and I just think it has been a big distraction, but Liverpool have lost a huge amount of firepower.”

