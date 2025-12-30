Liverpool ‘may well make a move’ for Brighton star; Reds urged to sign ‘sensational’ alternative

Liverpool are looking at the possibility of signing Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke if he becomes available, according to reports.

The Reds spent over £400m on new players in the summer transfer window with Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz the most eye-catching signings.

Liverpool strengthened their defence with the signings of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, while young Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni arrived from Parma.

Leoni suffered a serious injury early on in the season to leave Liverpool just Joe Gomez as their main back-up option to Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds also missed out on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on deadline day as the Eagles pulled out of a deal while the England international was having a medical.

And now Liverpool are looking to add another centre-back to their squad in January with Brighton’s Van Hecke reportedly emerging as a target.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Liverpool and Tottenham are monitoring Van Hecke and the Reds “may well make a move”.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool and Tottenham have both been watching Van Hecke.

“I used to think he was a solid defender but not much more than that, but to be fair to him, over the last season or two he has really improved his game.

“He’s showing every week for Brighton that he is better than just an ordinary defender, and that’s what’s highlighted his talent to these other clubs.

“Those are two very attractive options for him and something I’m sure he will take notice of if they are going to make a move for him.

“Liverpool have been keeping an eye on him because of their situation, and if he becomes available for whatever reason, they may well make a move.

“Tottenham also want reinforcements and he’s somebody who has been on their radar for a while.

“If Brighton keep struggling like they have been recently, then that opportunity might come up.”

As well as Guehi – who is likely to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season – former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock reckons the Reds should sign his Palace team-mate Maxence Lacroix.

Warnock told Aceodds: “I think Marc Guehi would be a really good replacement. What you get from him is leadership and a player who has played on an international level.

“He has constantly been an outstanding player for England whenever he has been called up. He is very comfortable on the ball.

“He is not the tallest, but he uses his physicality to outweigh the lack of height. The way he reads the game is outstanding.

“I actually like Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace as well. I think he is a sensational player.

“What he has is an immense pace and what that allows you to do is to go man for man with van Dijk and Lacroix at the back. He has the physicality as well.

“I think if they were to sign either Guehi or Lacroix, they would be very happy with either choice. They are both brilliant defenders.”

