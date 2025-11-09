Liverpool make ‘offers’ worth £158m for two players as Slot wants player back at Anfield

Liverpool have reportedly already made bids for two players ahead of the January transfer window, while Arne Slot wants a Liverpool loanee to return.

The Reds face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday in a potentially season-defining match at the Etihad Stadium for both sides.

A victory for Liverpool would mean three wins in a row in all competitions and would get them back on track after losing four Premier League matches in a row last month.

After Arsenal drew 2-2 against Sunderland on Saturday, defending champions Liverpool have the opportunity to go back to within five points of the Premier League leaders.

If Slot’s side can maintain this form, it would set them up nicely for the January transfer window with speculation that Liverpool are ready to spend again after a huge outlay in the summer.

And Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool have already looked to lodge ‘offers’ for two players ahead of the winter transfer market.

READ: What Arne Slot says Hugo Ekitike ‘needs’ to do after worrying 36% Liverpool stat emerges

The report claims that the Reds ‘offer’ €80m (£70m) for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo with the Ghana international their ‘main target’.

Fichajes adds: ‘Liverpool ‘s sporting directors believe Semenyo could be a strategic addition. The club’s aim is to strengthen the squad with young talent that guarantees immediate performance and a medium-term future, and the Ghanaian fits that profile perfectly.’

The report continues: ‘The €80million figure may seem high, but Liverpool understands that the current market demands ambitious moves if they want to continue competing at the highest level in Europe. Semenyo represents a commitment to both the present and the future, capable of becoming a key player in an attack looking to rejuvenate without losing competitiveness. Furthermore, his potential for improvement and his adaptation to the Premier League are factors that the coaching staff particularly value.’

The website also claims that Liverpool ‘would be willing to spend more than 100 million euros (£88m)’ on Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

MAILBOX: Would Arsenal be the ‘biggest bottlers’ in PL history if they fail to win the title from here?

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Liverpool “want” Harvey Elliott to return to Anfield with

Brown told Football Insider: “I am surprised because I think he’s a good player, but he hasn’t quite taken the eye of Emery.

“Now, there’s also a big conspiracy theory going on right now. He’s on loan, and if he gets 10 games, then he triggers the obligation to buy. There’s talk that Liverpool want him back as well, so if the loan isn’t confirmed, then he could come back to Liverpool.

“Perhaps Liverpool are wishing that they had him there right now on the bench while they’ve got issues with all these new expensive signings. A lot of the Liverpool fans I’ve been speaking to would have been much happier to have Elliott on the field than some of these other players.”

READ: Should we believe report about latest Liverpool raid of Newcastle? Honestly…maybe