Liverpool make ‘offer’ for £50m ‘safe bet’ in La Liga to replace top star as they ‘revamp their attack’

Liverpool have made an ‘offer’ for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as they look to improve their attack in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have had an amazing season in the Premier League so far with Arne Slot’s side leading the Premier League by 13 points to second-placed Arsenal.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start as the new Liverpool manager with the Reds reaching the League Cup final and into the last-16 of the Champions League.

The only real mark on his record this season was their 1-0 defeat to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup but Slot has had a few off-field issues to deal with.

Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract in the summer and there is little sign that any of them will be renewing.

Egypt international Salah – who has reportedly been the subject of a ‘last minute offer’ from Inter Milan – dropped another hint that he could leave in the summer in an interview with Steve McManaman on Wednesday.

Salah told TNT Sports: “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

When asked again by McManaman if there had been any progress on a new contract at Liverpool, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

And now reports in Spain claim that Athletic Bilbao star Williams ‘has an offer’ from Liverpool ‘to be the replacement for a world star’ amid the ‘possible departure of Salah’.

Liverpool ‘are willing to activate his 60 million euro (£50m) release clause to make him the replacement for one of their current stars’ and the Reds see the Spain international ‘as a safe bet to reinforce their attack’ if Salah or Luis Diaz leaves.

Diaz’s departure ‘could leave a significant gap on the left flank at Anfield’ while Liverpool ‘do not rule out’ Salah’s exit if they can’t reach an agreement over a new contract.

Barcelona and Arsenal have also been linked and Williams is ‘ready to make the leap to a big club and become one of the stars of European football.’