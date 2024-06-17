Liverpool ‘make £42m bid’ for top centre-back target but there’s a ‘problem’

Liverpool have made a bid of £42m for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro but their offer has been rejected by the French club, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to sign a new centre-back this summer after it was announced that Joel Matip will leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of this month.

It could be a summer of change at Liverpool after the Merseysiders bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot taking over from the German.

Slot is likely to have less say on transfers than his predecessor with the Dutchman coming in as a head coach after the appointment of Richard Hughes as the Reds’ new sporting director.

Michael Edwards, who has returned to Anfield as FSG’s CEO of football, is also likely to have a big say on transfers following his amazing recruitment record as the Reds’ previous sporting director.

And now a report in Spain has claimed that Liverpool have made one of their first moves in the transfer market with an offer for Lille defender Yoro.

It is understood that the Ligue 1 side ‘rejected’ their bid of €50m (£42m) as they are holding out for their asking price of €60m with interest from a number of clubs around Europe.

However, ‘the problem for those who want Leny Yoro is that, according to many, the player has already chosen his destiny, which would be none other than signing for Real Madrid.’

But the hope that other clubs have is with Real Madrid’s valuation of the player as the report in Spain claims Los Blancos are ‘not willing to pay’ the €60m that Lille want for the young defender.

Liverpool and other clubs around Europe chasing Yoro are holding out hope the 18-year-old ‘will end up changing his mind and discarding the Real Madrid option’.

Explaining Real Madrid’s interest in Yoro, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel: “What I’m told is that Real Madrid keep considering Leny Yoro, the centre-back of Lille, as a generational talent.”

Romano added: “They consider Leny Yoro a top player, for present and future, with an incredible potential. They made contact with his agent already multiple times, but it’s also true that he’s under contract for just one more year. This is why Real Madrid don’t want to pay crazy money.

“Leny Yoro is waiting for Madrid – he’s giving total priority to Real Madrid. If Real Madrid won’t be able to make it happen, he will be ready to listen to other proposals.”