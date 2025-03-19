Atletico Madrid have responded to claims that Liverpool have submitted an “official offer” for former Manchester City star Julian Alvarez.

There are rumours that the Reds could face an overhaul of their attackers in the summer transfer window despite being on course to win the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah’s contract expires in the summer and there are yet to be concrete signs whether the Egyptian will definitely renew or leave.

Darwin Nunez has had another disappointing season for Liverpool and has been linked with different clubs, while there is speculation that Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota could also move on.

That has led to talk about potential replacements for their current attacking players with a bid rumoured to have gone in for ex-Man City striker Alvarez, who moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Wednesday, he told GiveMeSport: “He was on their shortlist last summer, for sure. Now he’s happy at Atletico and he signed for them just 9 months ago, so nothing concrete at this stage. We will see.”

Alvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo confirmed that Liverpool were interested in the Argentina international last summer but was more coy about his future.

Hidalgo told Arabic outlet winwin on Saturday: “I confirm that Liverpool was interested in Julian last summer.

“As for the future, this is not the right time to talk about it, as Julian is competing in important tournaments and is fully focused on them.”

While Atletico Madrid sporting director Carlos Busero has dismissed rumours that Liverpool have made an “official offer” for Alvarez.

Busero said: “The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer to sign our player Julian Alvarez is incorrect. What is being circulated is just rumours.

“Alvarez is a key and important player in our project, and we have no intention of letting him go. The player himself is not paying attention to these rumours.”

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain last midweek, while they were also beaten in the League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday to cap off a bad few days for the Reds.

And former Liverpool star John Barnes thought the Magpies outfought the Reds at Wembley on Sunday when Arne Slot’s side are “normally a very physical side”.

Barnes told Poker Scout: “Liverpool are normally a very physical side who normally outrun, outfight, outmuscle teams, and Newcastle did that to Liverpool which I’ve never seen before.

“I think that the Paris Saint-Germain game took a lot out of them, but it was not only a disappointing result, but a disappointing performance because you have to say Newcastle deserved it. They created more chances.

“Now normally in football you can’t tell what’s going to happen. If you look at Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool’s first leg, Liverpool won but Paris Saint-Germain dominated. I’d expect Liverpool to dominate against Newcastle and while they’re dominating possession, Newcastle created the better chances. It was a disappointing performance and obviously a disappointing result.

“Obviously, if Liverpool are to lose to anybody, then I’m glad it’s Newcastle. I played for Newcastle, those fans deserve something. They never won anything. Newcastle have been waiting for a long time for a moment like that.

“A lot of people have. Newcastle have waited for a long time. Their fans being the fans that they are, they’ve been fantastic.”