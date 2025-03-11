Liverpool fans are set to witness ‘an exciting summer transfer window’ as a number of players will be coming and going, according to reports.

The Reds are having an amazing first season under Arne Slot with Liverpool currently top of the Premier League after playing 29 matches.

Slot’s side took a 15-point lead over Arsenal – who have a game in hand – at the weekend with the second-placed Gunners being held to a 1-1 draw against Man Utd, while Liverpool beat Southampton 3-1 in their match the day before.

Liverpool are in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, where they face Newcastle, while they have a narrow 1-0 aggregate advantage over Paris Saint-Germain after the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Despite their excellent season, the Liverpool hierarchy and Slot see lots of room for improvement and Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims there will be ‘several new signings’ at Anfield this summer, while five first-team players could leave.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Liverpool FC are already preparing for an exciting summer transfer window. A reshaping of the squad is planned, with several new signings expected. #LFC Potential departures include Caoimhin #Kelleher, Wataru #Endo, Harvey #Elliott, Federico #Chiesa, and Diogo #Jota.’

The departure of Kelleher would come as no surprise with a number of clubs looking to sign the Republic of Ireland international after his brilliant stand-in performances for Alisson, while Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive back from his loan spell at Valencia in the summer.

Liverpool will be looking for a better performance on Tuesday night against PSG after they somehow scraped an undeserved victory at the Parc des Princes last week.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eight times Liverpool f***ed it on a Special European Night At Anfield

👉 Big Midweek: Liverpool v PSG, Tottenham, Disasi, Amorim, Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

👉 Premier League player stats: Van Dijk most touches, Salah most goals, assists, xG

In his programme notes ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League fixture at Anfield, Slot wrote: “Anyone who watched last week’s first leg will know what is at stake tonight and also the quality of our opposition.

“This is why I have described this game as a final – if we want to win it, we are going to have to put absolutely everything on the line because nothing else will be good enough.

“I have spoken a lot about PSG in the days since we played them, mainly because it is clear how impressed people were with their performance against us. While I share that level of admiration, we were in no way surprised.

“The work we had done in the build-up to the game in Paris indicated that PSG had been the best-performing team in Europe so far this season and the way they played confirmed this.

“That we were able to come away with a narrow victory was due to a number of factors – most notably an incredible display by our goalkeeper – and we could not have been happier with the result in circumstances that were so, so, testing.

“But at the same time, we know we will have to be much, much better tonight. The need for improvement could not be clearer.

“The standards that we set ourselves are always high, which is why it is unacceptable when we fall below them. This happened in the first half of our game against Southampton on Saturday and we saw how difficult any game can be if we do not show the football characteristics that others expect of us, and we expect of ourselves. This cannot happen tonight.

“The idea for tonight is that the energy levels we will play with will be much higher than they were in that first half. They will also be higher still than they were in the second half even though we produced a much better performance in that period.

“The intensity that PSG produced against us set a standard and we have to meet that challenge. This means stepping up a number of levels.

“I said last week that if you want to win any major trophy there is always going to be a game or two along the way when you need to be lucky, but at the same time history tells us that relying on good fortune is not the best possible route to success.

“Ultimately, it is performance that has always mattered most and will always matter most so while we would never turn down a lucky win, we know that playing our best football will always give us our best chance.”