Liverpool are making ‘serious moves’ to land a star Manchester United midfield target in the January transfer window, according to reports.

United spent over £200million on new talent in the summer window. The vast majority of that money went on improving the attack, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko signed.

Two of the three started the loss against Manchester City at the weekend, while Cunha was injured after playing every game of the season prior to that.

But after that loss, there have been questions on the midfield, which was overrun by City. United tried to land Carlos Baleba from Brighton to improve that area in the summer, but to no avail.

Now, their chances of landing the 21-year-old might have dipped, as insider Indy Kaila reports Liverpool are ‘making serious moves’ for him for the January window, and the transfer is one to watch.

That threatens to derail United’s potential signing of Baleba, with reports suggesting they remain interested in signing him.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have suggested there is a double midfield signing on the way at Old Trafford if United are able to make it.

They want to firstly sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in January, before adding the ‘dream signing’ of Baleba next to him in the summer.

But waiting until the summer to land Baleba could mean it’s too late for them if Liverpool are in fact able to secure the signing of the Brighton man in January.

The Seagulls might be reluctant to lose their midfield star in January, and it could take a huge financial effort for that signing to be made.

In the summer, meanwhile, it has been suggested it might be more likely for Baleba’s transfer to go through, given the interest Brighton are expecting from big clubs.

If that is the case, United will have more competition and potentially less chance of landing their dream target, but whether it is Liverpool who land him remains to be seen.

If it is, though, they’ll have to splash another huge sum after a big summer spend which saw them pay more than £100million individually for two players.

