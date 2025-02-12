Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid all want ‘world-class’ player set to leave for free

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is set to become a free agent at the end of this season and multiple clubs are vying for his signature.

The 30-year-old is a highly experienced midfielder who has been one of the most consistent performers in the Bundesliga and Europe for the past half-dozen years. However, he has yet to confirm his next career step.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Kimmich has three top clubs following his situation: Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. All three offer top-level football in the Champions League and the possibility of continuing his career at the highest level.

Bayern have reportedly ‘tried several times’ to engage with Kimmich over a new deal but he has not made a definitive decision over his future.

The option to agree on a pre-contract has been there since January, but given that the season is just heating up in intensity and importance, such a deal needs careful consideration because he will likely require a sizeable wage packet.

Called ‘world-class‘ in ‘two positions’ by German national coach Julian Nagelsmann, Kimmich still has plenty to offer at this stage of his career and this may be his last chance to secure a move to another top club.

Liverpool’s stance

While Arne Slot is well stocked in midfield, Kimmich would add another level of quality and provide another option in the deep-lying role to Ryan Gravenberch who has played virtually every game in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Plus, Kimmich’s ability to play at right-back could be key with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract set to expire this summer. He can cover two positions and with Conor Bradley, the duo can fill the void that is set to be left by the England international.

However, there is a reluctance from the club to make an addition such as Kimmich who is at an advanced stage of his career and likely to warrant high wages. Yet, he is a consummate professional who is always readily available and he may only be a real option if Alexander-Arnold is indeed leaving.

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric replacement?

For Los Blancos, Kimmich is exactly the type of signing they could complete. Given that their right-back position has been filled by the likes of Federico Valverde and Lucas Vasquez this season, Kimmich could be the perfect addition to rotate with Dani Carvajal when he returns from his long-term injury.

In addition, the legendary figure of Luka Modric is set to exit this summer at the end of his deal and the 39-year-old will need to be replaced given how many minutes he has played. It would mean adding Kimmich to an already stacked midfield, however, that includes Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Valverde and Jude Bellingham.

Dani Ceballos could well exit too, leaving another potential gap in midfield and with nine assists from a deeper position, he would be perfect for Carlo Ancelotti’s side bringing a winning mentality, even if it just for a few seasons.

Manchester City’s experienced addition?

Having already brought in Nico Gonzalez, it is clear that the likes of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are at the end of their peaks, with the latter’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, leaving a potential gap to fill.

With Rodri’s absence starting a domino effect that has derailed their campaign, Pep Guardiola has used Rico Lewis and John Stones as makeshift defensive midfielders and Matheus Nunes at right-back.

Kimmich’s addition would bring fresh legs – he’s started every game in the league and Champions League – a high level of football IQ and experience and could cover two positions and help cover for the departure of De Bruyne and Kyle Walker. Plus, they certainly have the money to cover his wage demands.