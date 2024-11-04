Liverpool, Man City or Arsenal? Shearer makes fresh PL title prediction as Lineker, Richards chime in

Alan Shearer has revealed who he thinks will win the Premier League title after predicting Arsenal ahead of Man City and Liverpool before the start of the season.

The Gunners have only taken one point from their last three Premier League matches against Bournemouth, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta’s side have dropped down to fifth in the Premier League table after being many pundits’ tips to win the title before the start of the new campaign.

Liverpool were written off by many, after Jurgen Klopp left the club at the end of last season, with Arne Slot taking over.

But it is the Reds who lead the Premier League standings with Slot guiding them to eight wins from their opening ten matches.

Liverpool are currently one point ahead of defending champions Man City – who occupy second place – and seven points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are third and fourth respectively but Shearer still thinks it is between Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal for the title this term.

Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I would still say the favourites are Man City, but it’s close.

“Liverpool have been much better than I thought they would be. I didn’t think they’d be challenging but they are, there’s no doubt about that. I don’t think they’re going to go away.

“I’ve been disappointed with Arsenal and I tipped them before the season started. You’d still say Man City are just favourites because they’ve been around the block.”

Responding to Shearer’s title race claims, former England striker Gary Lineker gave his opinion, he said: “I think I agree. City have been there, done it four times on the bounce now.

“You wonder if that will catch up with them at some point because it’s so difficult to keep having that absolute drive that gets them over the line.

“I would say they’re still favourites. I backed them at the start of the season and I wouldn’t change my mind now.

“Liverpool are genuine title contenders and I think that’s been a surprise. Following in the enormous shoes of Jurgen Klopp was always going to be difficult but Slot looks like a perfect fit.”

And former Man City and England right-back Micah Richards also gave his take, he continued: “I would still go with Man City just because of what’s happened in the past. I would still say they’re favourites, just.”