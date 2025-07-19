Real Madrid could reportedly cash in on Vinicius Junior after receiving a ‘stratospheric offer’ and will turn to Liverpool and Man City for signings.

Vinicius is considered one of the best players in the world, but his long-term future at Real Madrid is in doubt as he is yet to sign a contract extension.

Reports in recent weeks have indicated that a new deal is close to being finalised, but there is yet to be a final breakthrough and he is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Earlier this week, a report in Spain claimed an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia have lodged a record ‘offer’ for Vinicius, which he is ‘tempted’ by.

The report adds:

‘Real Madrid could be on the verge of one of the most impressive deals in its recent history. Vinicius, one of the team’s attacking pillars in recent seasons, has sparked the interest of a Saudi club willing to break the market. ‘The club already has a staggering €350 million offer on the table for the Brazilian striker, a figure that far exceeds any previous transfer in football history.’

It’s unclear whether there is any substance to this story, but Spanish outlet Fichajes have provided more details, claiming Real Madrid ‘won’t put up any obstacles’ if Vinicius ‘decides’ he wants to move.

It is also suggested that the Spanish giants are already planning how to use the Vinicius money after the ‘stratospheric proposal’ from Saudi Arabia.

The report claims Real Madrid are keen to sign a centre-back, centre-midfielder and striker, with their focus on Liverpool and Man City for two of these positions.

They add:

‘In defense, the most popular name is Frenchman Ibrahima Konaté, currently Liverpool’s center-back. In midfield, the main target would be Rodri, a key player at Manchester City and one of the most complete midfielders in the world. ‘And up front, Florentino Pérez and his team are looking for a striker who not only scores goals but also fits well with Kylian Mbappé.’

Rodri has been sporadically linked with Real Madrid in recent years and appears a long-term target, while Konate is another credible target as he has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract.

Liverpool face a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation with Konate as recent reports have indicated that the centre-back is not currently close to an extension.