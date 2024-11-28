Liverpool and Man City fans unite in ticket price protest after Man Utd £66 hike

This Sunday the famous four of England’s two greatest footballing cities, Manchester and Liverpool – boasting a combined 58 top-flight league titles – will clash on the pitch in two pivotal Premier League fixtures.

Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford (1.30pm), followed by Liverpool versus Manchester City at Anfield (4pm).

While historic rivalries between the cities often dominate headlines, this weekend sees fans of all four clubs putting aside their long-standing differences to unite behind a common cause: tackling the exploitation of loyal supporters.

Fan groups from all four clubs are joining forces to support the Football Supporters Association’s (FSA) #StopExploitingLoyalty campaign, which highlights soaring ticket prices, the erosion of concessionary rates, and above-inflation increases that are pricing out the very people who form the backbone of English football culture.

It comes in the same week the Premier League’s new broadcast rights deal rose by 17% to a staggering £12.25bn, further diminishing the significance of general admission ticket income to clubs’ finances.

Yet, despite this, all but one Premier League club raised ticket prices last season, and this week, Manchester United announced that all new tickets for children and older fans at Old Trafford will increase to £66.

There is also growing concern that some clubs are now targeting the £30 cap on away tickets in the Premier League, threatening to dismantle one of the last safeguards for fans, many of whom make multiple financial sacrifices to continue supporting their club.

Football does not have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem – and loyal supporters should not bear the cost.

🚨 JOINT-ACTION THIS SUNDAY 🚨 Alongside @WeAre1894, @The__1958, @spiritofshankly & @EFC_FanAdvisory were putting rivalries aside on Sunday’s fixtures. City fans standing with United, Everton + Liverpool supporters to say to PL clubs: #StopExploitingLoyalty on ticket prices! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/bfqAreZ3Qx — MCFC Fans Foodbank Support (@MCFCfoodbank) November 28, 2024

MCFC Fans Foodbank Support spokesperson Nick Clarke said: “There’s been increasing animosity between City and Liverpool fans in recent years due to the rivalry on the pitch, so we’re incredibly proud to stand together on this important issue.

“Tribalism holds football fans back from addressing the real threats to the game we built – working-class fans are being priced out before our eyes. We can reverse this trend.”

Spirit of Shankly spokesman Gareth Roberts agreed, saying: “It’s time for clubs to remember that their wealth and success are built on the unwavering loyalty of their supporters. That passionate support that fuels the creation of flags and banners, of songs, and vocal backing, comes from generational commitment to the cause.

“That support is being threatened by the price of football – from tickets to TV subscriptions, even down to the prices of food and drink on the concourse. Raising prices when financial pressures on fans are at an all-time high is an insult. We’re proud to unite with fans from Manchester in this campaign to fight for fairness.”

At Old Trafford at 12:30pm, Manchester United fan groups FC58 will hold a #StopExploitingLoyalty banner alongside travelling Everton fans and Fans Supporting Foodbanks representatives at the Trinity Statue outside Old Trafford.

And at 3pm, Spirit of Shankly and Liverpool fans will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Manchester City’s 1894 and MCFC Fans Foodbank Support outside the Fans Supporting Foodbanks collection point near the corner of the Kop and Kenny Dalglish stands at Anfield.

Banners inside and outside the grounds will highlight their shared message: enough is enough – Stop Exploiting Loyalty.