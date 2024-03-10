Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Man City forward Erling Haaland tumble to the ground during a hard-fought match at Anfield

Liverpool and Man City fought out a battling 1-1 draw at Anfield in what is likely to be the final match up between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Klopp and Guardiola have shared many a battle since being appointed to their roles in 2015 and 2016, with this meeting taking extra significance after Klopp announced in January that he will step down from his post at the end of the season.

Starting the day in third – a point behind Liverpool and two behind Premier League leaders Arsenal – the onus was on Man City to take the fight to their hosts and they duly took the lead during a commanding first-half performance when John Stones steered in at the near post after a clever corner routine.

Yet Liverpool under Klopp have never been a team to lie down and equalised five minutes after half time through an Alexis Mac Allister after goalkeeper Ederson tripped an onrushing Darwin Nunez.

Phil Foden came close to putting City back in front, the ball striking the crossbar after an intervention from Liverpool ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher rebounded off the midfielder.

Both sides exchanged blows in the closing minutes, with Jeremy Doku hitting the post for City, but neither were able to force a decisive breakthrough.