Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and all the other FA Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has predicted the outcome of all the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend, including Man City versus Liverpool.

Man City beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final before the international break, while Liverpool lost 2-1 to Brighton in the Premier League as Arne Slot’s side continue to struggle.

The win for over the Gunners could now give Man City the confidence to push on in the Premier League with leaders Arsenal nine points ahead, but the Citizens have a game in hand and still have to play Mikel Arteta’s side at the Etihad Stadium later this month.

But their attention turns to another domestic cup competition over the weekend as they host Liverpool at the Etihad in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Arsenal legend Merson thinks it is tricky one to call but is predicting 2-1 win to Man City as they look to make it two wins in a row against Liverpool.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “This is such a hard game to predict. I was at Wembley and saw Manchester City beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

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“Arsenal were terrible in that game, they couldn’t get out after the first 15 minutes. But I also don’t remember Kepa being forced to make any big saves at the same time.

“When I watch Liverpool, sometimes they are good and the other times, they are completely and utterly out of it. Just look at the second leg against Galatasaray.

“Liverpool won that game quite comfortably and then looked poor in the loss to Brighton. Consistency is non-existent at Liverpool.

“So it will come down to what version of Liverpool will turn up in this game at the Etihad on Saturday. Liverpool have a big week or two coming up. If they are not careful, their season could be all over!

“Even though Liverpool have their Champions League quarter-final against PSG coming up on Wednesday, I expect Arne Slot to field his best eleven here.

“Let’s be honest, Liverpool have a better chance of winning the FA Cup than the Champions League. So I would say they should go all in this weekend and then take it from there.

“Mohamed Salah should return to the line-up for this game. I know he hasn’t been at his best this season, but he will do something magical before he leaves Liverpool.

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“That performance is surely around the corner! I would go with Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz to partner Salah in attack here.

“Florian Wirtz struggled badly in the league game against City at the Etihad. But I got no doubt that he will become a superstar.

“Just give him a year, he just needs time to settle down before he can replicate what he did with Leverkusen.

“Manchester City did not look like world-beaters during the cup final win over Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is expected to stick with Jeremy Doku, who was brilliant against Liverpool earlier this season.

“It’s not a foregone conclusion that Manchester City will win this game. The battle in the wide areas between Doku and Jeremie Frimpong, and Nico O’Reilly up against Salah could be where this game is won and lost!

“This could go any way, but I’m backing Manchester City simply because of how inconsistent Liverpool have been this season.”

Merson admitted that he “can’t see anything but a Chelsea win” as they face Port Vale in another of the FA Cup quarter-finals despite it being an “undoubtedly a great moment” for the League One’s bottom club, who he reckons will lose 3-0.

The Arsenal legend reckons the Gunners will be in for “a difficult game” against Southampton in their FA Cup clash, because of fitness issues, but is predicting a 2-1 win to his former side.

Two Premier League sides, West Ham and Leeds United, face at the London Stadium in the final quarter-final and Merson has called a 1-1 draw before the Hammers win on penalties.

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