Liverpool to follow Man City model? Edwards new role detailed in search for ‘global talent’

Michael Edwards will help manage a second club for FSG as Liverpool go on the hunt for talent from around the world, according to reports.

Edwards has agreed his return to Anfield, which had seemed unlikely earlier this year, with the Reds’ former performance director and sporting director agreeing to become chief executive of football for Liverpool owners FSG.

Michael Edwards has returned with ‘renewed vigour and energy’

Following the shock news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, FSG began talks to bring Edwards back to Anfield in some capacity.

Edwards will take over from FSG president Mike Gordon as the day-to-day decision maker on football matters and his first task will be to help the club appoint a suitable sporting director.

Commenting on his return after rejecting offers from Chelsea and Manchester United, Edwards said: “I am very grateful to Mike, John (Henry), Tom (Werner) and the ownership group for offering me the opportunity to take on this new leadership role within FSG.

“I was humbled by the desire and persistence they showed in wanting to work with me again. This is definitely not something that I take for granted given their track record across sport and business.

READ MORE: Liverpool top the list of 10 best Premier League clubs to support in the last decade

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy. In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities. As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organisation.

“In assuming this role, I fully understand that it comes with great expectations, and I therefore intend to identify, hire, and subsequently empower leaders who meet and embody the club’s values and ambitions.

“Having served the club previously I need no reminder of how much emotional investment is made by supporters in the city itself, as well as across the UK and the world. I am looking forward to getting started.”

A delighted Gordon added: “Michael is one of the most formidable executive talents in world football and John, Tom, and I are absolutely thrilled to have secured his services for our business.”

Michael Edwards to guide FSG purchase of second club

And The Athletic have now revealed his main role, they wrote: ‘Edwards’ new role will also involve helping to identify and subsequently manage a second club for FSG to attract global talent for Liverpool.’

READ MORE: Liverpool v Man City sparked ‘orgy of admiration’ says balls-deep Mail man