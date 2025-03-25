A trio of the Premier League elite are eyeing a move for one of Serie A’s finest defenders who could fix glaring defensive issues at multiple clubs.

Andrea Cambiaso was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in January. Still, a move was too difficult to complete halfway through the campaign and Pep Guardiola’s side were tipped to return in the summer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Liverpool, Arsenal, and City are now interested in him and look set to battle it out in the coming months for his signature.

It is likely the Italian club will demand a premium to part ways with the talented defender whose current deal doesn’t expire until 2029.

Cambiaso, 25, is highly rated for his versatility, quality and technical ability and is capable of playing in both full-back positions which is a high-value skill at the top level and Guardiola reportedly ‘doesn’t want to give up‘ on him after their January interest.

He had been a key starter this season under Thiago Motta, before his sacking, with 35 appearances and nearly 2,500 minutes to his name. At international level, he has been a key figure for Italy, starting five of their six UEFA Nations League games in 2024.

Liverpool’s full-back worries

With Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly set to move to Real Madrid this summer at the end of this season on a free transfer, the Reds will need a substantial replacement to fill that void.

Plus, there have been question marks surrounding the aging Andy Robertson and backup Kostas Tsimikas and Cambiaso’s capability to play across both roles could be perfect for Arne Slot given he already possesses the talented Conor Bradley.

Reports have stated that there have been a few targets for the right-back role, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong touted for his attacking influence.

Replacing the academy graduate who has 87 assists and 22 goals in 349 games will be next to impossible given his technical ability but Cambiaso is an interesting option.

Man City’s rebuild

With Guardiola already bringing in four players in the January window, including two central defenders, it is clear the rebuild for the former Premier League champions is already underway.

John Stones’ long-term injury and Kyle Walker’s imminent exit will leave a void at the back and Cambiaso fits the bill as a versatile and technically strong player who Guardiola would love to work with.

It would also allow the likes of Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Josko Gvardiol – three natural central defenders – to play in the preferred position more regularly rather than in wider positions which will certainly make a big difference after a difficult season.

Arsenal’s defensive addition

Despite boasting the best defence in the past few seasons, Mikel Arteta’s side are also interested in the defensive signing of Cambiaso despite already having Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riccardo Calafiori, Miles Lewis-Skelley and Jurrien Timber all capable of playing in wider areas.

The most likely play to leave is Zinchenko, who has only managed 560 minutes of action this season. With just one year left on his deal, he could exit and that would provide room for a defensive addition.

However, given their defensive strength, they are more likely to focus on the opposite end of the pitch given their striker issues, with Alexander Isak being one player they are heavily linked with.