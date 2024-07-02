Liverpool want £25million for second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who is ‘desperate’ to become a No. 1 elsewhere, according to reports.

Kelleher joined Liverpool from Irish club Ringmahon when he was 16 and has worked his way up through the ranks since making his first-team debut in September 2019.

His debut came under Jurgen Klopp in the Carabao Cup and that is where the vast majority of his Reds appearances have come.

The 10 Premier League appearances he made in 2023/24 were a career-high for the Republic of Ireland international but his best work again came in the Carabao Cup.

Kelleher played in four of the Reds’ Carabao Cup matches when they won the competition in 2022 and didn’t miss a minute last term as Jurgen Klopp’s side again beat Chelsea at Wembley.

He was the star of the show in February when Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time, making several crucial saves to thwart “the blue billion pound bottle jobs”.

The 25-year-old – who we reckon is the fifth-best back-up goalkeeper in the Premier League – is understandably eager to be a No. 1 having impressed whenever given the chance by Klopp.

Liverpool: Carabao Cup hero ‘desperate’ to leave this summer

According to The Athletic, Kelleher is ‘desperate’ to be a first-choice, which is not going to happen at Anfield as long as Alisson is there.

Liverpool want £25million for their back-up goalkeeper and ‘it remains to be seen if a club will test their resolve’.

That is a lot of money to pay for a second-choice goalkeeper but Kelleher has proven his worth with his performances in the cup competitions and in the Premier League and Europe whenever Alisson has been absent.

Kelleher’s valuation is not the only ambitious one set by the Reds, who are open to selling Nat Phillips, Tyler Morton and Sepp van den Berg.

Van den Berg and Morton impressed on loan last season and Liverpool are hoping to receive £20m for each of them, with ‘no suitable bids’ arriving yet.

There is ‘plenty of interest from clubs across Europe’ after both players shone last term, with the former playing for German side Mainz and the latter at Hull City in the Championship.

Phillips, meanwhile, is out of contract next year and certain to leave.

The report also mentions Barcelona-linked winger Luis Diaz, with Liverpool ‘not looking to sell’.

