Fixing Amorim’s 3-5-2

Thanks George for asking in the last mailbox. It’s been stressing me out a lot hearing how 3-5-2 doesn’t work for various reasons and Amorim and the players have no chance.

I remember in the 90s when Roy Evans took over the Liverpool side and adopted a 3-5-2. Liverpool bought Mark Wright for £2.2m who was England’s centre back (Harry Maguire with pace and class). John Scales (De Ligt with fewer mistakes) and Phil Babb (Lenny Yoro) were the other centre backs.

Left back was Stig Inge Bjornabye and Steve Harkness. Nothing world class but could tirelessly get up and down the whole game. Right back was Rob Jones who was superb and again could run and run. Dorgu seems like he knows what he is doing but neither Dalot or Amad are a good fit for that position which messes up the formation and attacking lines.

Midfield we had John Barnes (Bruno Fernandes) but he was fat and old so he just sat at the back reading the game, intercepting, spraying lovely passes and getting a few goals. He was definitely not all over the pitch trying to do everything but falling on all counts and ruining the formation. Barnes also took a decent penalty without getting into a strop. His partner was a young Jamie Redknapp whose best achievement was marrying Louise (If you know you know). He was a decent player and put a shift in. The 2 of them screened the back 3 so we were pretty solid.

Biggest difference in Utd and Liverpool was the front 3. Liverpool had Steve McManaman who was all over the pitch (where Bruno should play) and had the license to roam and create. Up front was Stanley Victor Collymore and Robbie Fowler. They got 55 goals between them one season and played as orthodox strikers. The team was built to get chances to the front 2.

In my opinion (Geoff) with Cunha roaming and Mbeumo wide it only leaves Sesko in there who can be easily marshalled by the opposition defence. So the answer is simple. Bruno needs to be further forward with Cunha and Mbeumo as 2 orthodox strikers. Put De Ligt as defensive midfield with Mason Mount sitting in front of the back 3. Buy a right wing back. It’s not hard, we can all see it, which is why it’s strange that Amorim cannot.

Hong Kong Ian (#Amorimin) LFC

AITA?

A genuine question about etiquette when watching football in a pub re. keeping seats.

In the following situation, am I the asshole?

– went to busy pub with wife for Liverpool v Chelsea 90 mins before kickoff to secure 3 seats for us and mate.

– had food with wife who leaves to do some shopping so I’m alone and keeping 2 extra seats.

– guy offers his table to others and goes for smoke.

– guy comes back and insists on taking one of my seats saying it’s a public bar, I’ve been keeping the seats for ages, he can sit where he wants, and offers the 3rd seat to others.

– I told him he was welcome to the seat until my wife and friend got there.

– he said they’d have to drag him off it.

– he left and stood with mates after half time.

It was a busy bar, but always thought keeping a couple of seats was acceptable bar etiquette.

But maybe I’m wrong.

Am I the asshole?

Aidan, Lfc (he was supporting Liverpool too – every club has their assholes)

On Saka’s unlucky 13 and England scorers by club

If anyone cares (surely there’s someone?) this is a list of the top England goal scorers for each PL club at 13 goals or above.

Spurs (Kane 58*)

United (Charlton 49)

Chelsea (Lampard 29)

Liverpool (Owen 26)

West Ham (Hurst 24)

Newcastle (Shearer 20)

Everton (Dean 18)

Fulham (Haynes 18)

City (Sterling 18)

Forest (Lindley 14)

Arsenal (Saka 13)

*Obviously, as we know, a lot of these can be discounted as penalties, goals late in a drubbing etc

One more goal (lads, it’s Latvia) and Arsenal will crack the top 10! All credit to Arteta for his team talks and brilliant definitely-not-overuse of ‘Starboy’ etc

Side point: is it me, or is that a depressingly low set of numbers? Yes I know Rooney missed out because 8 were for Everton, so others must have been closed too, but I dunno, I expected more?

Badwolf (Apologies if there are others outside the current top flight. I ran out of arsed)

Fan mail for Raines

What a cracking email from Neil Raines. The highest compliment I can pay it is that right up until the end I thought it was written by thayden.

James Outram

…Neil Raines’ email should be printed off and tied to every lamppost in the country.

Absolutely brilliant stuff.

Cheers,

Alex