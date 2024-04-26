According to reports, Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid could ‘force a very painful exit’ with Liverpool and Manchester United interested in Rodrygo.

Mbappe is due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he signs for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner had been expected to leave PSG for Real Madrid before this summer but this inevitable transfer is *finally* coming to fruition.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world but Real Madrid already have some pretty good options in attacking areas.

Brazil international Rodrygo has shone for Real Madrid this season but he is being linked with an exit ahead of the summer.

23-year-old Rodrygo is perhaps more likely to move on than teammate Vinicius Junior as he is being linked with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

Mbappe ‘forces painful exit’

According to Spanish outlet Nacional, the arrival of Mbappe ‘forces a very painful for Florentino Perez and Real Madrid’.

READ MORE: Five players Liverpool should discard/sell for the post-Jurgen Klopp era



It is claimed that Real Madrid president Perez ‘would not like to sell’ Rodrygo, but ‘everything points to the fact that he will have to’.

The report suggests Rodrygo could be ‘collateral damage’ and ‘there is already talk of the sale’ as he ‘will not agree to be a substitute’ next season.

‘Any team would have him as a starter and considered their star, except for a Real Madrid that will have Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo next year. All three want to start from the left side. For this reason, and more considering that his possible sale could reach 150 million euros £128m), it is emerging as an exit to be considered for Florentino Perez, no matter how much damage it does. ‘In addition, considering that Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are willing to exceed 100 million euros to bring him to England, the name of a player who does not have the prominence that he should have is approaching the departure ramp of the Santiago Bernabeu.’

READ MORE: Mailbox… Liverpool only have ‘three world-class’ players – and they will help Slot get the sack by Easter



After last month’s 2-0 win over Atletico Bilbao, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insisted that Rodrygo is “good” playing in various positions across the forward line.

“It may be that he likes this position more than another. I think that with Vini they can be combined very well and they have [already] combined very well. He was the most important player of the match,” Ancelotti told reporters.

He added: “He played very well. He made the difference, [and] he was able to score very early.

“He has a very high quality in his plays, that’s what he has to do. Now you can say he feels better on the left, but he’s good everywhere. Let’s not forget that he scored two goals playing down the right in a Champions League semifinal.”