Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer

According to reports, Brighton are already planning for life without Roberto De Zerbi amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

De Zerbi arrived in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign as he replaced Graham Potter at Brighton.

A drop-off was expected following Potter’s move to Chelsea but De Zerbi has surpassed expectations as he has taken the Seagulls to another level.

The 44-year-old masterminded Brighton’s superb end to last season as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals and finished sixth in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League.

Ninth-placed Brighton have not been as strong in the Premier League this season but they have reached the last-16 stage of the Europa League.

De Zerbi is already being linked with several elite European clubs. He is on Barcelona’s radar as they consider replacements for Xavi but Premier League clubs are also keen.

A report from The Daily Mail claims Brighton are ‘ready’ for De Zerbi’s potential exit in the summer with Liverpool and Man Utd ‘among his top admirers’. They explain.

‘Brighton are braced for the possible departure of boss Roberto De Zerbi at the end of the season with the Italian courted by clubs across Europe. ‘Mail Sport understands contingency plans are being drawn up in the event De Zerbi should leave. It is believed the 44-year-old is prominent in Liverpool’s thinking as they seek a successor to Jurgen Klopp, who will depart at the end of the campaign. ‘Former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has guided Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga in Germany, is another strong candidate. ‘De Zerbi is also thought to have admirers among the INEOS group who now control the football operation at Manchester United, where Dan Ashworth is expected to accept a key role when his exit from Newcastle can be agreed.’

Speaking after Klopp announced his Liverpool exit, De Zerbi insisted that he is “focused” on matters at Brighton.

“My focus is just on the last part of the season,” De Zerbi told reporters. “We are going to compete and to play a historic part of the season. We compete in the Premier League to reach the same target as last season (qualifying for Europe).

“We’re going to play the last 16 in the Europa League. We compete in the FA Cup and we remember the defeat last season in Wembley and for it I keep my eye on my team.”

When asked for his reaction to Klopp leaving, he added: “I’m very sad because, if he changes league, changes country, the Premier League loses one of the best coaches in the world,” said De Zerbi. “I consider Klopp, (Pep) Guardiola, (Carlo) Ancelotti, (Marcelo) Bielsa the best coaches in the world and I’m sad for it.

“I can understand it very well. I think our work is the best work you can do but it is very tough. You need energy. You have to push every day. If you don’t work with the right energy, you lose everything.”

