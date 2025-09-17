Arsenal could reportedly miss out on a long-term target, while Liverpool and Manchester United’s hopes of signing Carlos Baleba have been boosted.

Baleba is set to be one to watch during next year’s transfer windows as he is attracting interest from several Big Six clubs.

The Brighton standout has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the world and Man Utd failed with an audacious move for him in this summer’s transfer window.

United’s move for Baleba did not accelerate as they were quoted over £100m for their leading midfielder target and did not have the necessary funds after spending over £200m to overhaul their attack, landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils will ‘return’ with a new attempt to sign Baleba next year, though they are also linked with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves.

Man Utd’s unsuccessful attempt to sign Baleba leaves the door open for them to be hijacked and Liverpool have reportedly joined them in the race to sign him.

Brighton will realistically want to sign a replacement before sanctioning Baleba’s exit, so it is a boost for Man Utd and Liverpool that they are reportedly keen to sign Sevilla star Lucien Agoume.

A report from The Boot Room claims incoming Brighton sporting director Jason Ayto ‘wants to steal’ the long-term Arsenal target after the midfielder was on his radar in the previous two transfer windows for the Premier League giants.

Ayto became Arsenal’s interim sporting director following Edu’s exit, but he has been replaced by Andrea Berta. He has subsequently ‘agreed’ to join Brighton, who have pulled off a “coup”.

Brighton and Ayto are said to ‘recognise Agoume as a player of huge potential and a possible target heading into 2026’.

Agoume would be a replacement for Baleba, with journalist Graeme Bailey explaining why Ayto is a great appointment for Brighton.

“Jason Ayto is a hugely respected figure within football, his name always comes up when I am talking to people around the game in terms of ones to watch,” Bailey told TBR Football.

“Ayto was very close to landing the Arsenal job and also Newcastle, he is that good – so for Brighton to get him is something of a coup.

“Brighton did not want to lose out, they have moved on from David Weir which is a big deal – which just highlights how highly they rate Ayto.

“This is really future proofing the club and where they want to go.”