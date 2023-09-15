Liverpool, Man Utd set for January bidding war for Serie A star after scouts converge on same target

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, as the Premier League rivals look to bolster their defences.

The 19-year-old is widely considered to be one of the most promising defenders in Europe and has attracted the interest of several top clubs.

Scalvini made his debut for Atalanta in 2021 and has gradually become one of the Italian club’s most important players.

Last season, the defender made 32 appearances in Serie A. In the process, he helped Atalanta to seven clean sheets, as well as scoring two goals.

Scalvini has got off to a good start this season, too, keeping two clean cheets in three Serie A appearances so far.

A versatile player, Scalvini has the ability to play as a defensive midfielder as well as a centre-back, so could provide cover in multiple positions for Liverpool or Man Utd.

He is only expected to improve as he gains experience, too, so it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.

According to 90Min, both Liverpool and Man Utd are ‘interested’ in signing Scalvini when the transfer window re-opens in Janaury.

The report notes that scouts from the Premier League rivals were in attendance to watch Scalvini play for Italy against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier during the international break.

The 6ft4 defender is under contract at Atalanta until 2027 and does not have a release clause in his deal. As a result, Liverpool and Man Utd may need to stump up a huge transfer fee to sign him this winter.

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

His contract is set to expire in 2025 and it’s likely that Erik ten Hag will try to sell him again. Scalvini could be brought in as a long term replacement for Maguire.

As for Liverpool, it’s thought that Jurgen Klopp is not convinced by the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. The manager is expected to bring in a new centre-back in January, so may sanction a move for Scalvini.

With that in mind, we could potentially see a bidding war take place for the Atalanta star.

