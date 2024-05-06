Liverpool: Man Utd legend Keane makes surprise Klopp admission after Tottenham win

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane admits that he would’ve liked to play for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp if he’d still been playing football.

Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football, with widespread reports insisting that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will be his replacement.

There was a dream chance for Klopp’s time at the club to end on a high a few weeks ago but a few poor results saw them lose ground in the Premier League title race and get knocked out of the Europa League.

Klopp will still leave having won the Carabao Cup this season and securing a place in the Champions League for next term.

The German has had nine successful years at Liverpool, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup (twice), Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-2 on Sunday to keep their faintest of Premier League hopes alive, which would require Arsenal and Man City to lose all their remaining matches, and Man Utd legend Keane paid tribute to the outgoing Reds boss.

“Look at the bigger picture and what he’s done for this football club and it is fantastic,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“We talk about the type of football he’s played, it’s been very entertaining. He’s giving young players a chance. They’re back competing at the highest level and won some of the biggest prizes.

“He’s also missed out and been close. This is a proper rollercoaster for him and one of his strengths is that he’s an emotional guy. We see that on the sideline with him.

“He’s a very honest manager and I don’t think he plays too many games. He’s not like this robot after games where he’s almost just media-trained.

“He seems a very honest manager and I always try to picture if I was a player back in the day, I think I’d like to play for this guy.”

Klopp, who now has just one more home game before standing down as Liverpool boss, was pleased with how his side played in their victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

The Reds boss said: “I really liked the way the boys played. I liked the individual performances, how we played together. So many good things.

“It was a really good football game, and I think that’s what everybody should expect from us – results as well. We delivered both.”

