Liverpool, Man Utd make ‘offers worth more than £50m’ for La Liga star who is showing role ‘concern’

Liverpool and Man Utd have made offers for Barcelona midfielder Gavi ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have had an amazing season in the Premier League so far with Arne Slot’s side leading the Premier League by 16 points to second-placed Arsenal, who face Man Utd on Sunday.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start as the new Liverpool manager with the Reds reaching the League Cup final and into the last-16 of the Champions League.

The only real mark on his record this season was their 1-0 defeat to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup but Slot has had a few off-field issues to deal with.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are having a complete sh*t-show of a season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 15th in the Premier League table, having won just five of their 16 league matches under the Portuguese head coach.

Both sides are looking at improving their side ahead of the summer and reports in Spain claim Barcelona midfielder Gavi has caught the eye of both the Premier League sides.

The young Spain international ‘has two offers from the Premier League on the table, both worth more than 60 million euros (£50m)’ and his ‘current situation in the team has caused some concern among those around him’.

The La Masia graduate ‘is not happy with the minutes he is getting in recent games, especially since the arrival of Dani Olmo , who has taken his place in the midfield’.

Liverpool and Man Utd are understood to be the two teams who have made the offers for Gavi with ‘both teams are looking to strengthen their midfield with young, promising players, and Gavi fits that profile perfectly.’

But a deal looks like a long shot for both Liverpool and Man Utd with neither Barcelona or the player interested in doing a deal as things stand.

The report adds:

‘For Barca, the player is not transferable. The Barca board has no intention of selling one of its greatest talents, unless Gavi himself requests his departure. The club sees the youth player as a key piece for the future and is confident that, with time, he will regain his role in the team. ‘Although the Premier League offers are tempting, Gavi is determined to stay at Barca. The young midfielder knows that, at a club like Barca, opportunities can come at any time, and he does not want to waste the trust that the club has placed in him. In addition, his love for the Barca shirt and his desire to succeed at the Camp Nou are stronger than any financial offer.’

