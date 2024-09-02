Liverpool: Owen makes Premier League title prediction after the Reds beat Man Utd

Michael Owen thinks it will “take a special team to stop” Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season after they beat Man Utd 3-0 on Sunday.

Luis Diaz struck twice in seven minutes towards the end of the first half as Liverpool pounced on two Casemiro errors and Mohamed Salah added his third goal in three games in the second period.

Man Utd were second best in every aspect and home fans left in large numbers well before the final whistle to heap the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman’s side sit 14th in the table after two defeats in their opening three league games, while Arne Slot’s reign at Anfield has begun with three straight wins.

And now former Liverpool and Man Utd striker Owen reckons the Reds have answered all the pre-season questions and doubts about Slot’s new side.

“If you ask Pep Guardiola who his biggest danger was it would be a toss-up between Arsenal and Liverpool,” Owen told Premier League productions.

“At the start of the season, he might have said Arsenal because you know what you are going to get – same manager, same players plus they have added one or two – but there was a little bit of a question about what would happen at Liverpool with the new manager.

“Is it going to be a totally new style? Are they going to take a while to adapt? All these questions. Of course the one good thing from a Liverpool point of view is they kept the squad.

“There was hardly any outgoings, it was a structured squad and he was walking into a squad that has a lot of players at the peak of their powers.

“There were questions about Liverpool but after three games you think ‘wow’ it is going to take a special team to stop them. They have just swatted United aside.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool told to ‘cash in’ on ‘unhappy’ star if ‘take-it-or-leave-it offer’ is not accepted ‘soon’

👉 Liverpool: ‘January signing plan’ emerges as Arne Slot makes demand despite four-word fear

👉 ‘I saw the xG, it wasn’t that high’: Erik ten Hag on Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool

And former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes reckons Liverpool could now surpass Arsenal as Man City’s closest rivals this season.

Scholes added: “They could really challenge for that title this year. Before a ball had been kicked I thought it was going to be Arsenal’s year to give City a real go and possibly go on to win it.

“But after watching the first three games, I think Liverpool could go past Arsenal. They were up there for a long part of the season last year, they only fell away in the last few games.

“If they keep that squad together and the majority of that fit, I think that is a team that can challenge City without a shadow of a doubt.”