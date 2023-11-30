Paul Ince insists that he never committed the “cardinal sin” of moving between Manchester United and Liverpool during his career.

The former England international is one of very few players who have played for both the Reds and the Red Devils in their career.

Ince made 281 appearances for Man Utd between 1989 and 1995, winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one League Cup, one European Cup Winners’ Cup and a European Super Cup.

The former midfielder then spent two seasons at Inter Milan but, despite being offered an improved contract by club president Massimo Moratti, Ince decided to move back to England with Liverpool.

“I have always kind of felt – and I have said this time and time again – it is no disrespect to both teams but I’d have never have gone to Liverpool straight from Manchester United or from Liverpool straight to Manchester United. That is a cardinal sin,” Ince told talkSPORT.

But Ince revealed that the only reason he ended up signing for Liverpool was because Man Utd decided not to take up their first refusal on their former midfielder.

Ince added: “When I left to go to Inter Milan, I didn’t want to leave Manchester United. When I came back from Inter Milan, Man United had first refusal on me. I could have easily gone back to Manchester United – they turned down that decision to take me back.

“Whether I would have gone back I don’t know, but all I know is I had two years at Inter, another three years left on my contract, obviously the family situation was difficult so we came back.

“Peter Robinson came over from Liverpool, we sat down and had some lunch, we agreed that was the way I was going to go. I love the North West. I’d spent six or seven years there with United, knew Jamie Redknapp, Robbie Fowler, David James, so it was easy to settle in.”

While on talkSPORT Ince also recalled how he had a “shouting match” with Sir Alex Ferguson after beating Norwich City in the 1992/93 season.

Ince continued: “We had a big, big game with Norwich in 1992/93 and Norwich were going for the title.

“They were a very, very good team and I think we won the game 3-0 or 3-1, and with about five minutes to go I had the ball and I went on a little mazy run and I lost the ball, they went up the pitch and nearly scored.

“I didn’t think anything of it, so we got into the changing room, all the lads are patting each other on the back and saying ‘well done’ and I’m joining in the fun and then Sir Alex comes storming through the door like Rambo and absolutely slaughtered me.

“He was shouting ‘What are you doing Incey? You’re not [Diego] Maradona, get the ball and pass it to the best players!’.

“I’m thinking ‘Where’s this come from?’ and me being me I bit back, we’d just beat title contenders comfortably at Carrow Road and I’ve had a decent game.

“But it was all about standards for him and doing the right things all the time and not coming away from that, and that shows the greatness of the man. But me being the character I was at the time, I bit back, started having a shouting match.”

