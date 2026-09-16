Liverpool, Man Utd ready to return for Juventus star in January as Euro giants react

Pierre Kalulu has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Liverpool.

Liverpool and Man Utd are ready to come back in for Juventus centre-back Pierre Kalulu in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds and the Red Devils are both looking for a new centre-back for similar reasons and could make their move for the same player in January.

Liverpool are looking for a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, while Man Utd are hoping to find an upgrade for 33-year-old Harry Maguire.

The Reds currently have a young set of centre-backs with Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni ready to step up, while Ronald Araujo – who has been starting at right-back – is on loan from Barcelona.

Jacquet has formed a solid partnership with Van Dijk so far with the former Rennes centre-back earning praise from Andoni Iraola.

Iraola commented on the young Frenchman recently: “The club were confident they had secured one of the very best young defenders in Jacquet and he is proving that. He has been such a good fit for the squad, for Andoni and for the English game. It can’t be downplayed just how big an impression he has made.”

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Liverpool will join Man Utd in considering a bid for Juventus centre-back Kalulu with TuttoJuve claiming that both Premier League clubs are ‘pursuing’ him before January.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly ready to return to the player during the January transfer window, as both clubs are seeking defensive reinforcements capable of adapting immediately to the pace of the Premier League.

‘Kalulu possesses qualities that are particularly prized in England: pace, aggressiveness in duels, and the ability to play multiple positions. There are no official offers at this time. However, the interest could become a concrete dossier if one of the two clubs decides to intervene in the winter transfer window.’

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However, Juventus aren’t too keen on allowing the France international to depart with the Old Lady of Italy hoping to tie him down to a new deal.

Juventus must submit ‘a particularly high offer’ to convince the Liverpool, Man Utd target

The report continues: ‘A January transfer would also have significant technical consequences. Spalletti would lose a defender capable of covering two positions at a time of year marked by numerous fixtures and an already crowded infirmary.

‘To convince Juventus to start negotiations, a particularly high offer would therefore be needed. Even then, the club’s priority would remain the Frenchman’s permanence.’

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