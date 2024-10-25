Liverpool to blow Man Utd away with ‘record-breaking £450m deal agreed’ amid ‘close to zero’ TAA news

Liverpool have struck an agreement for Adidas to become their new kit sponsor with the deal potentially eclipsing a similar deal at Man Utd, according to reports.

The Reds only made one signing in the summer transfer market for this season with Federico Chiesa joining from Juventus for £12.5m, while a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili was also agreed before the goalkeeper was sent back to Valencia on loan for the rest of the campaign.

There were also reports that Liverpool came close to buying Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in an effort to strengthen Arne Slot’s squad before the Spain midfielder decided that he wanted to remain in La Liga.

And now Liverpool could have some more money to play with in future transfer windows after a report on Wednesday in Football Insider claimed a ‘record-breaking’ five-year £300m deal with Adidas had been ‘agreed’.

That was believed to be some way short of Man Utd’s similar deal with the sportswear giant, which sees the Red Devils get around £90m a year.

But now a fresh report in Football Insider claims that Liverpool could actually ‘blow Man Utd away’ with their current deal because of potential clauses.

Football Insider adds:

‘Liverpool are set to switch suppliers ahead of the 2025-26 campaign once their current agreement with Nike expires at the end of this season. ‘Under the terms of the Nike deal, which has been in place since 2020, the Premier League side earns a guaranteed £30million a year, plus 20 per cent royalty on net sales of club products. ‘Man United’s 10-year deal with Adidas is worth £900million across the lifetime of the contract, while Arsenal earn £75million a season from the same supplier. ‘Although that is initially more than Liverpool’s guaranteed fee, their agreement has financial incentives built into it based on shirt sales and on-field performances. ‘Sources have told Football Insider those bonuses will ensure the Merseysiders rake in at least the £90million a season Man United currently earn and potentially more than that figure depending on their success over the coming years.’

But there is seemingly bad news elsewhere for Slot with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold – who is out of contract at the end of the season – looking likely to leave for Real Madrid.

Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have offered the England international a new deal but that they are believed to be ‘fighting a losing battle’.

The report continues: