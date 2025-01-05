Liverpool vs Man Utd clash at risk of postponement with amber weather warning in place

Gates at Anfield with snow on them.

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Man Utd could be postponed with an amber weather warning still in place, according to reports.

Liverpool host Man Utd in a crucial clash for both sides with Arne Slot’s side looking to give themselves an eight-point lead over Arsenal after the Gunners drew at Brighton on Saturday.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have lost their last four matches in all competitions with Ruben Amorim looking for a positive performance and result to boost the mood around Old Trafford.

But neither side could get a chance to secure a valuable result against their arch-rivals after heavy snow overnight has caused major disruption in the North West.

More snow is forecast and the Met Office – who have issued an amber weather warning across the region – said in a statement: “Snow will become persistent and locally heavy as it pushes south to north across the warning area.

“As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is also likely bringing some hazardous travel conditions, before milder air follows across all areas by Sunday morning.

“While there’s some uncertainty in details, 3-7cm of snow is likely for most of the warning area, with locally 15-30cm for the higher ground of Wales and the southern Pennines.

“Freezing rain could lead to ice accretion in places, especially parts of Wales – before the milder air leads to a rapid thaw of snow and ice in the south of the warning area through Sunday.”

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Only four Ruben Amorim Man Utd flops get in Roy Hodgson’s disastrous 2010/11 Liverpool team

👉 Arsenal forward signings among most regular rumours which have zero chance of happening in January

👉 Chelsea revert to pre-Maresca type as Haaland shines and Saint embarrassed: F365’s 3pm Blackout

And The Sun claim that the match between Liverpool and Man Utd is now ‘firmly in doubt’ with the North West ‘bracing for more severe weather just days after being hit with major flooding’.

The report adds:

‘The warning will remain in force throughout Sunday until 23.59pm GMT at least. Merseyside is one of the areas affected by the amber warning and with temperatures set to drop below freezing on Saturday night. ‘That means Anfield and surrounding areas could be blanketed in snow – leaving Liverpool and Manchester United’s clash under threat. ‘While it would be relatively easy to make the pitch playable, the bigger risk would be to the tens of thousands of home and away supporters heading to the stadium. ‘A Safety Advisory Group meeting is likely to take place on Sunday at some point. ‘Officials from both clubs and representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council are expected to be present.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘getting relegated’ in ‘likely’ Ratcliffe takeover ‘plan’ with Amorim, eleven stars tipped to stay