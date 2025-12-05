Liverpool eye top Man Utd target to replace Slot as Amorim faces imminent ‘bloodbath’

Liverpool have their eye on Man Utd manager target Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace if they decide to sack Arne Slot, according to reports.

Slot and Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim are coming under lots of pressure with Liverpool particularly underperforming this season in the Premier League.

After winning their first seven matches in all competitions, Liverpool have won just four of their next 14 and there are rumours that Slot could lose his job if things continue down the same path.

Their 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Wednesday night means they are currently ninth in the table, one place behind arch-rivals Man Utd, who were also held to a 1-1 draw on Thursday by West Ham.

And now Caught Offside claims that Liverpool duo Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards ‘both understood to be seriously considering Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner as a replacement for Arne Slot’.

Despite Slot being safe for now, the report adds: ‘If things don’t improve soon, the club would be prepared to make a decision, and sources close to the situation believe Glasner is the preferred candidate to take over.’

The report continues: ‘The Eagles continue to make great strides under the Austrian tactician, and sources claim that Hughes and Edwards see him as someone who shares a lot of similarities with LFC legend Jurgen Klopp.’

Amorim’s situation is also looking increasingly precarious once again after three wins in a row in October bought him some time with results becoming inconsistent once again.

Since their hot streak in October, Man Utd have won one of their last five matches and now a reliable account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 686k followers – who wrote the Caught Offside report – insist that their match against Wolves on Monday night could be pivotal for Amorim’s future.

The account wrote: ‘Manchester United has a proud history, and one thing is clear: they’ve always given their managers the respect they deserve. But right now, the pressure is mounting on Ruben Amorim. If he doesn’t secure three points against Wolves on Monday night, we could be in for a bloodbath. The stakes are high, and no one’s job is safe. The fans expect results, and the club has a legacy to uphold. Time is running out for Ruben Amorim.’

