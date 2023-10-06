Liverpool, Man Utd target set for £52m exit; Klopp’s side ‘lead race’ to beat PL rivals to Ligue Un star

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Portugal international Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon, who is available for £52m.

Inacio was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League as clubs were looking to exploit his £39m release clause.

He was on Liverpool’s radar but he ended up signing a new long-term contract to commit his future to Sporting Lisbon.

The 22-year-old has already played over 100 times for Sporting Lisbon and he’s been capped a couple of times for Portugal at senior level.

Inancio signing a new contract is seemingly not putting off Premier League clubs, with Football Insider reporting that Sporting Lisbon are ‘resigned to losing him in the near future’. They explain.

‘It is believed Man United have scouted the 22-year-old in recent weeks as they draw up transfer plans for the January window. ‘Inacio has blossomed into one of Europe’s most promising centre-backs and Sporting now believe they stand very little chance of keeping him in Lisbon. ‘He signed a new contract in August running until June 2027, but the £52million release clause in that agreement makes a move a very real possibility. ‘Liverpool and Newcastle were keen to sign the 22-year-old in the summer. While a number of other top European sides also scouted him – but a move failed to materialise.’

After spending over £150m to sign four new midfielders during the summer, Liverpool are expected to turn their attention to sign a young centre-back and Inacio could be their man.

Before Liverpool settled on Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, they were understood to be looking at OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old is already a key player for the Ligue Un outfit and he earned his first senior cap for France earlier this year.

Thuram ended up staying with Nice but Italian outlet TuttoJuve are reporting that Newcastle United are ‘taking on’ Liverpool and Juventus in the battle to acquire the talented Frenchman.

Despite this, Liverpool are said to be best-placed to sign the midfielder at this stage. The report adds: ‘Liverpool are believed to be leading the race for the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus and Newcastle.

‘Thuram has a contract with OGC Nice until the summer of 2025 and costs at least 40 million euros.’

