According to reports, AFC Bournemouth standout Antoine Semenyo has already made a decision on a transfer amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Semenyo has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season as he has sparkled for overachieving Bournemouth.

Last season, the 25-year-old grabbed 16 goal involvements in the Premier League, but he has taken his game to another level this term. He has six goals and three assists in his eight appearances for the Cherries this term.

His scintillating form is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Man Utd.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Man Utd are plotting a ‘big bid’ for Semenyo as they look to reinforce their attack, while Liverpool have him on their list of potential replacements for Mohamed Salah.

It has been claimed this week that the Reds are ‘tempted’ to sign Semenyo in January and they could step up their interest in the coming months as Salah struggles.

Semenyo will not be short of options in the coming months, though a respected account on X with a team of ‘five elite reporters’ have claimed that he has already decided that he ‘wants Liverpool’.

They said on X: “Antoine Semenyo wants @LFC. Confirmed.”

Last week, the same account revealed ‘big news’ on how much Semenyo will cost in January and next summer.

They claimed on X: ‘Exclusive: Liverpool now leading the race to sign Antoine Semenyo.

‘January £90m – £100m. Summer £70m Richard Hughes in direct contact with @afcbournemouth Big news.’

In a recent interview, Chris Waddle explained why he thinks Semenyo is currently the best winger in the Premier League.

Waddle explained: “Antoine Semenyo, the winger at Bournemouth, is definitely the best right now. I like Doku at Manchester City, but he doesn’t play enough. He gets taken off as a sub too often by Pep Guardiola too often.

“Semenyo is good at scoring goals, he’s positive, and he gets good goals. When he gets the ball he drives at players, and I think Bournemouth will struggle to hold onto him when the season ends.

“He’s really talented, and the best winger in the country right now.”

Regarding Salah, former Liverpool star Emile Heskey has argued that the veteran forward “needs a period on the bench”>

“I think Mohamed Salah needs a period on the Liverpool bench in order to recharge,” Heskey said.

“He’s played so much football over the last few years – it’s relentless to play at an elite level week-in, week-out. It’s also mentally draining when you’re the dangerman that everybody is looking at to make something happen or be a difference-maker in a game.

“At the moment, there are games where I forget that he’s playing – which should not be the case. A player of Salah’s stature should be integral to the team and be involved as much as possible.

“I also think Arne Slot need to change the current system. In order for him to do that, Salah needs to come out of the starting XI.

“If Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are to play together up front, Mo needs to sit out, because his strength lies in starting high and wide on the pitch – that’s not what you need if you’re already playing two strikers.”