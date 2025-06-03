Arne Slot jetted off to the south of France for talks with a transfer target despite the ‘accelerated’ chase for Florian Wirtz, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

Liverpool are believed to be getting closer to a deal for the German attacking midfielder that could end up being worth £109 million but Ornstein reports that an alternative route might still be open to the Reds thanks to Slot’s diversion to France to meet with Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

The 21-year-old was also on Manchester United‘s radar after impressing in Lyon’s dramatic Europa League tie against the Red Devils in April but it appears Liverpool’s interest has not yet fizzled out entirely.

“It can be disclosed that head coach Arne Slot left his holiday last week and flew to the south of France to meet Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki,” writes Ornstein for The Athletic.

“Liverpool are committed to Wirtz, though that doesn’t stop them performing due diligence on other options and preparing for all outcomes.

“The Cherki discussions were scheduled before the Wirtz chase accelerated and it is normal to proceed with such conversations while your priority signing is not complete and multiple plates are spinning.”

It appears to be a case of one or the other for the Reds, who have only made offers for top priority Wirtz, but Cherki’s preferred move could still be on the table. According to Ornstein, the breakout Europa League star is in line for a Premier League switch of a different hue.

“Wirtz was also targeted by Manchester City and Bayern Munich. City’s pursuit did not develop further and they are now focusing on Cherki,” he says.

“While reports have suggested there is a release clause worth €22.5 million in his contract, this is not the case and Lyon want to negotiate for a significantly bigger fee – despite Cherki’s terms expiring next summer.

“Agreements still need to be found between the clubs and with the player, however the situation is progressing and City are hopeful of landing the 21-year-old Frenchman.”

Wirtz is apparently on the way to add to their ranks and the Premier League champions have already moved quickly in the summer transfer market.

The Reds took advantage of the bonus mini-window to announce the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bundesliga runners-up Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of £29.5 million.

“Part of the attraction for Liverpool is Frimpong’s versatility, with the Netherlands international having previously shone at full-back, wing-back and as a winger. It promises to be a busy summer for the Premier League champions, who are also currently looking to secure deals for an attacking midfielder and a left-back,” adds The Athletic.

Elsewhere, reported interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike could come to nothing for Liverpool. Chelsea have stepped up their approach for the 22-year-old according to reports in France.