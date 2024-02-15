Liverpool face intense competition for Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, with contract renewal talks among the factors making any potential move ‘complex’.

The search for a Jurgen Klopp replacement has been intensified after the German declared he would step down from his role at the end of the season.

Klopp relayed that information to Liverpool executives in November and the wheels have been in motion to find a successor since, while the club fights for trophies on all four fronts.

Xabi Alonso is the overwhelming favourite after his stellar work at Bayer Leverkusen, but the former Reds midfielder would be a disastrous appointment for many reasons Jamie Carragher wants to avoid.

De Zerbi also ranks highly on any Anfield shortlist on the back of his fine spell in charge of Brighton, which has included him taking them into European competition for the first time, dealing with perennial injury crises and maintaining forward momentum despite having his squad butchered by Chelsea every six months.

A report from Calciomercato confirms that Liverpool are ‘evaluating De Zerbi’s profile’ ahead of what would be a ‘complex’ move, not least because of the sheer number of other clubs monitoring his situation.

Barcelona are known to be interested but Milan, Napoli, Roma and Juventus are also mentioned, with the idea that De Zerbi might want to manage in his native Italy once more.

But while ‘Europe flatters De Zerbi,’ the report states that ‘Brighton tries to take action’ to protect their own interests.

The Seagulls are ‘working on a longer contract, with a higher salary,’ and ‘negotiations will not be short’.

De Zerbi confirmed recently that talks were being held, saying in December: “I usually work to be happy and to enjoy and I feel very good in Brighton.

“I have a great relationship with the players, with the club, with Tony [Bloom, chairman], with Paul Barber [chief executive], with David Weir [technical director] and everybody who works in Brighton.

“Yes, we are speaking about the new contract but at the moment we are [only] speaking, it’s not done yet.”

De Zerbi’s contract expiry date is already among the latest of all Premier League managers but the feeling is that Brighton do not want to have another coach plucked by a member of the continental elite and will thus fight to retain him.

The 44-year-old is also the current favourite to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss.

After drawing with Brighton at the Amex in May, Guardiola is reported to have told a group of Seagulls players, while nodding to De Zerbi: “That’s the next Man City manager.”