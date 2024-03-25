Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee has been told that he “would be better” at Liverpool amid reports linking him with Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old is being heavily linked with clubs around Europe amid his ongoing breakout season for Bologna in Serie A.

Zirkzee to the Premier League?

The former Bayern Munich academy product was sold to Bologna ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. He has grabbed 11 goals and six assists in his 30 appearances across all competitions this term and he is being monitored by Arsenal and Manchester United.

Earlier this year, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed there is a €40m (£34m) release clause in Zirkzee’s contract and he has been scouted by three European giants.

“When it comes to Zirkzee, nothing has been decided at this point. He has a release clause worth around €40million for the summer, although Bayern Munich can buy him for €20million because they have a 50 per cent sell-on clause,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“I think the Zirkzee situation will be quite open for the summer. But, at the moment, he is a player being scouted by multiple clubs around Europe, including Manchester United, AC Milan and Arsenal.

“Arsenal sent some people to follow the player, so many clubs are keeping a close eye on Zirkzee. But I think it is still too early to understand whether they really want to invest that money or maybe wait until April, May or June before they make a decision.”

Ferry Verbeek – who previously worked with Zirkzee at VV Hekelingen – thinks the attacker would impress for AC Milan, but “he would be better” for Liverpool or Barcelona for two main reasons.

“I think he would definitely have a bright future at AC Milan,” Verbeek told Sportitalia (via Sport Witness).

“At Liverpool or Barcelona, however, he would be better in his element, with a lot of forward pressure and a lot of ball possession.”

Salah to leave Liverpool?

Liverpool are already well-stocked in attacking areas but they may be forced into the market if Mo Salah leaves to join a Saudi Pro League club.

Pundit Tony Cascarino has admitted that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Salah follows Jurgen Klopp in leaving Liverpool in the summer.

“He’s been phenomenal, his goal record is extraordinary and his attitude as a player, the fans adore him,” Cascarino said to talkSPORT.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if he left this year, the fact he signed a two-year contract and there’s a year to go.

“I could imagine him being there as the flagship for Saudi football, there’s every chance that could happen.”