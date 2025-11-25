According to reports, a manager is ‘ready to step in’ to replace head coach Arne Slot at Liverpool as the Premier League giants could sanction a ‘sudden switch’.

Slot is under immense pressure as Liverpool have lost eight of their last eleven matches in all competitions and six of their last seven in the Premier League.

This dire form has seen the Reds fall from the top of the Premier League to the bottom half, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup and have slipped in the Champions League group standings.

Under Slot, Liverpool surpassed all expectations as they clinched their 20th Premier League title in the Dutchman’s debut season. He did a remarkable job as he got more out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad than his predecessor.

However, club chiefs sanctioned a huge squad overhaul in the summer as they spent over £400m on signings and broke the British transfer record twice, becoming the biggest spenders in Europe. It now appears that they made too many changes in a single window.

Most of Liverpool’s summer signings have struggled, while other key players have suffered significant declines this season. This has contributed to Slot’s side becoming toothless in attack, too easy to play through and fragile in defence.

Liverpool have already conceded their Premier League title and face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League, with Slot among the favourites to be the next manager sacked.

Slot likely has credit in the bank after last season, but results need to improve soon if he’s to keep his job beyond this season.

Before Liverpool appointed Slot, it was widely reported that they wanted club legend Xabi Alonso, though he opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season before joining Real Madrid.

However, Alonso is also under pressure as he has reportedly been given a sack ‘ultimatum’ by Real Madrid and could even replace Slot at Liverpool.

A respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims Alonso would be ‘ready’ to replace Slot if he is approached, while Liverpool will make a change if there is no improvement before the New Year.

They said on X: ‘Xabi Alonso’s position at Real Madrid is looking increasingly precarious, with unrest brewing among certain players.

‘But according to our sources: 𝐀𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐭 if Liverpool comes calling.

‘Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s chief executive, has long admired Alonso and even considered him as the top choice to replace Jurgen Klopp 🇩🇪 announced his departure.

‘Xabi Alonso rejected Liverpool for the Real Madrid job. Arne Slot has until January to turn around Liverpool’s dismal form, but if things don’t improve, we might see Alonso making a dramatic switch back to the Premier League but as a manager this time.

‘We understand that Real Madrid could turn to Zinedine Zidane as a temporary manager if Alonso exits.’