Liverpool managerial target Ruben Amorim has impressed during his time at Sporting.

According to reports, Liverpool are becoming ‘increasingly impressed’ by Sporting boss Ruben Amorim as the club’s owners search for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

Amorim appears to be the Reds’ second choice to replace Klopp, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso their number-one priority.

Alonso is doing an outstanding job in Germany and is also being linked with Bayern Munich after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he will step down at the end of the season.

It will be difficult to land the Spaniard given the level of interest in him, with Amorim likely to be easier to appoint.

That being said, Sporting will be expected to dig their heels in to keep hold of their manager.

The Portuguese side’s style of play and results under the 39-year-old have caught the eye of the Liverpool hierarchy, who are ‘increasingly impressed’ by him, as per A Bola (via Sport Witness).

Amorim’s ‘leadership and game model’ are tickling the fancy of the Reds board, who are continuing to ‘gather information on him’.

Several European giants are believed to be ‘closely monitoring’ the Portuguese boss with Liverpool one of the clubs showing ‘great insistence’ on evaluating a number of managers with Klopp set to leave this summer.

Amidst links to Alonso and Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, the Premier League club are looking at plenty of candidates, but Amorim has been ‘impressing above all’ due to his ‘game idea’ in Portugal.

This means A Bola are claiming that he is impressing more than Alonso – who is the bookies’ favourite for the job.

Amorim’s qualities are everything the Reds are looking for in a manager, although they are not the only side believed to be interested.

He reportedly has a €20million (£17.1million) release clause in his contract, which is quite a big figure for a head coach.

